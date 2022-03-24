Warzone Rebirth Reinforced hidden vault: all keycard locations and rewards

Hidden on Rebirth Island as of the Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded update is a new hidden vault, filled with invaluable loot for you or your squad to find. However, to open up this vault and plunder this new treasure trove, you’ll need to find three keycards hidden across the map. Only by grabbing them and bringing them to the vault can you snatch what’s hidden inside.

This guide will take you through where each of they three keycards are located on Rebirth Island, as well as the location of the vault and what you can expect to receive with each keycard you use.

Rebirth Island keycard locations

Vikhor’s keycard Location- Headquarters

The first keycard, and the one that’s closest to the vault, is Vikhor’s keycard located in an underground bunker hidden below one of Rebirth Island’s central buildings. From the jump, you’ll want to glide down to the southern most building at Headquarters, into the white building overlooking the living quarters.

Once you’re inside, head to the bottom floor and you’ll find a secret basement room. In that room on a desk to the left as you walk in you’ll find Vikhor’s keycard. While you’re there, you can grab a powerful SMG called the Red Room. Picking this gun will unlock it’s blueprint if you didn’t already unlock that in a prior Warzone update, and it’ll hold it’s own through the match.

Perseus Keycard Location - Nova 6 Factory

This card is the second closest to the vault, and can be found in the large office building between the nova 6 factory and living quarters.

Head inside the building and make your way to the large room filled with desks and green walls. Once inside, you’ll see a large door leading into a smaller orange room. To the right of this exit, hidden on a shelf, you can find the Perseus keycard.

The Forgotten Keycard Location - Biolabs

This keycard is by far the hardest to obtain, and requires quite the trek in order to use it in the vault. To find it, head to the bioweapon labs at the north tip of Rebirth Island.

From there, head inside and make your way to the basement via the stairs. You’ll know you’re in the right room when you can see shows in the centre of the space. Once there, walk over to the shower at the east side of the room and you’ll be able to interact with it. Doing so will cause it to shoot out cash four times before dropping the keycard you need on the floor.

Rebirth Island Vault Location

Now that you’ve grabbed one or more of the keycards, you’ll want to take it to the vault. You can find the vault in the Stronghold area, inside a building with a radio tower above it (it’s the tallest building in the zone).

Once inside, you’ll be able to open a door into the vault room on the bottom floor. There you’ll be able to interact with three different vault boxes, each of which are only openable when you have the necessary keycard on your person.

Rebirth Island vault rewards

If you do manage to grab a keycard and take it to the vault, you can expect some ludicrously valuable rewards that’ll help a tonne when trying to clutch out a win on the new and improved Rebirth Island. There are:

Vikhor’s keycard : £8000 + loadout drop

: £8000 + loadout drop Perseus keycard : £10,000 + Advanced UAV

: £10,000 + Advanced UAV Forgotten keycard: Loadout drop + munitions box + specialist

With that, you should have no problem finding all the vault keycards, as well as the vault itself. If you're looking for more content for Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded, check out our updated meta loadouts guide here so you can get those Rebirth wins hassle free.