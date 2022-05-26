Where to get Dark Silver Ingots in V Rising | How to farm and use Dark Silver Ingots

V Rising is the vampire survival game taking Steam by storm. The title only recently launched on Steam, is still in Early Access, and has managed to rake in over one million players in just over a week. Wild, right?

As players flock to the game in hordes, everyone is still figuring things out while we await a comprehensive wiki to appear. In a lot of instances, finding and farming for certain resources has been troubling for players, namely with the likes of Unsullied Hearts, and also Dark Silver Ingots.

We’ve put together the following guide to help you get your hands on plenty of Dark Silver Ingots, and we’ve also explained what you should be using these materials for in V Rising!

How to get Dark Silver Ingots in V Rising

First things first, it’s worth noting that Dark Silver Ingots are not a resource that can be found out in the open, like iron or copper. Instead, you will need to unlock the recipe and craft them.

The recipe for Dark Silver Ingots is unlocked by defeating Blood Boss, Octavian the Militia Captain, who is Level 58. The boss can be found in the Bastion of Dunley area, north of Dunley Farmlands, and he’s no easy feat.

Octavian will employ both melee and ranged attacks, as well as Militia Longbowmen summons. You’re going to have a lot to deal with, so we recommend trying to take Octavian down as a clan, if you can.

And just like fights in other RPGs, make sure to clear out Octavian’s summons before trying to launch an attack on him; you’ll save yourself some trouble by doing so!

Octavian the Militia Captain is better to face alongside a clan, in V Rising.

How to craft Dark Silver Ingots in V Rising

Once you’ve unlocked the recipe by defeating Octavian, your next step is to gather resources and put the recipe into action.

For a single Dark Silver Ingot, you will need 20 Silver Ores and 1 Scourgestone.

Silver can be acquired from the Sacred Silver Mines in Silverlight Hills, however, the area is packed with enemies that are Level 60 and above. To craft Scourgestone, you’ll need four Glass, four Grave Dust (grind bones in a grinder), and one Stone of Sharpening.

How to use Dark Silver Ingots in V Rising

If you’re here and looking to craft Dark Silver Ingots in V Rising, it’s likely that you already know what you’re going to use them for. However, if you don’t, Dark Silver Ingots can be used to craft Dark Silver weapons and gear.

The resource can also be used to craft the Blood Key and Golden Castle Key, making it a pretty important material in V Rising.

