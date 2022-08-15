Tower of Fantasy Suppressor: How to get Potent Omnium Crystals

Tower of Fantasy is an sci-fi infused MMORPG that bears many resemblances to other popular gacha games, such as Genshin Impact. Your character is transported into the habitable alien world of Aida, known to others as a Wanderer, and it's up to you to save the worlds inhabitants from ongoing catastrophe.

Seems a little daunting, right? Well, there's fortunately many ways to make your character as strong as can be, thus, making Tower of Fantasy a breeze. You can go about using the best Simulacrum or upgrading your weapons as much as possible, but for maximum impact, you'll want to be upgrading your Suppressor, too.

The Suppresssor is one tool in Tower of Fantasy that definitely goes a little unexplaine, so in this guide, we've explained what the Suppressor is and how to upgrade it using Potent Omnium Crystals in Tower of Fantasy.

What is the Suppressor in Tower of Fantasy?

To put it simply, the Suppressor in Tower of Fantasy is an item that you will upgrade over time in return for it upgrading your characters statistics.

The Suppressor is also necessary for certain in-game areas, and you'll need it to be upgraded to a certain level before you can actually spend much time in such places. For example, areas with high levels of radiation, your Suppressor needs to be V3.1 or higher!

Each upgrade needs you to be of a certain level, and to have plenty of Potent Omnium Crystals to hand.

Where do I find Potent Omnium Crystals to upgrade my Suppressor in Tower of Fantasy?

Each upgrade to the Suppressor is gated behind a level cap and two Potent Omnium Crystals. The level caps are easy enough to reach, and you'll no doubt be above them sooner or later when it comes to upgrading. Potent Omnium Crystals, on the other hand, will need to be farmed for. So, how do you get them?

Potent Omnium Crystals can be collected form the following activities:

Completing Ruins

Occasional story rewards from the Terminal, and Wanderer's Log

Occasional exploration rewards

Purchase from the Level 1 Crew Store

Reward for clearing the Bygone Phantasm

That's all for Suppressors and Potent Omnium Crystals in Tower of Fantasy.