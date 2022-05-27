If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Stray's release date might've been accidentally leaked by the PlayStation database

Aligns with summer release.
It looks like the release date for Stray may have been leaked.

According to files found within the PlayStation database by PlayStation Game Size, the third-person cat adventure will be released on July 19.

While the date could be a placeholder, the date lines up with the game's scheduled summer release.

Originally slated for release in October 2021, in Stray, you play a lost kitty alone in a cybercity inhabited by human-like robots and dangerous creatures. Separated from family, you will need to untangle an ancient mystery to escape the city and find a way home.

While on your journey, you will meet and befriend a small flying drone known as B12 that helps along the way. As the cat, you will explore the city and defend yourself and interact with the environment.

Developed by BlueTwelve and to be published by Annapurna Interactive, Stray is coming to PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam.

