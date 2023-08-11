Xbox players can now play Stray, one of PlayStation's best games of 2022

Xbox users rejoice! Stray is now available for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Announced for Xbox back in June and released yesterday, the game is definitely one you will want to play, in VG247's humble opinion, and don't just take our word for it: many players out there enjoyed it as well.

Untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find your way home.

While not available through Game Pass, it may be added in the future, considering the game's publisher, Annapurna Interactive, has other titles available through the subscription service.

Stray is also available on Steam, and it topped the store's wishlist charts a month before release and broke its publisher's record for concurrent Steam players upon arrival, eventually peaking at 62,963. It also became the highest user-rated game of the year on the platform.

The game was also the most downloaded PS4 and PS5 game in North America in July 2022 and had the highest number of players on PlayStation Plus in the twelve months following the service's rebranding in June 2022. When released, it was free for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, and estimates have it that around 4.5 million played the game on PlayStation.

Developed by BlueTwelve Studio, Stray follows the story of a cat who falls into a city populated by bacteria, machines, and robots. Striving to return home with the help of a drone companion, the duo must try their best to avoid the Zurks and Sentinels attempting to eliminate them.

Stray was nominated for six awards at The Game Awards 2022, including Game of the Year and Best Game Direction. Instead, it won Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game and recived nominations for three DICE Awards and several BAFTAs.