Popular cat game Stray is getting an animated film adaption

Annapurna Animation is preparing to adapt BlueTwelve Studio's award-winning cat game Stray into an animated film.

Stray puts you in control of a ginger cat who falls into an underground city populated by bacteria, machines, and robots. Striving to return home with the help of a drone companion, the duo must try their best to avoid the Zurks and Sentinels attempting to eliminate them.

Untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find your way home.

Annapurna Animation is led by Robert Baird and Andrew Millstein, both former Disney Animation executives, and speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Baird compared the game to a buddy comedy with a "hilarious dynamic" between the cat and robot.

"So, there's comedy inherent in this, but there's not one human being in this movie [as with the game]," said Baird. "I think it's one of the reasons why the game was incredibly-popular [because] you are seeing the world through the point of view of an adorable cat.

"How are we going to pull that off in the movie? We will, even though sometimes it feels impossible, but we know that's the essence of the game and the key to telling the story.

Baird said there was "something so emotional" the creators are trying to capture when adapting the game to film and hopes the team will "do this adaptation justice."

Millstein added Stray was the game the animation company chose to adapt first due in part to it being "wildly popular" with players.

Stray was released in 2022 for PC and PlayStation and was nominated for six awards at The Game Awards 2022, including Game of the Year and Best Game Direction. Instead, it won Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game and received nominations for three DICE Awards and several BAFTAs.

It arrived on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S back in August.