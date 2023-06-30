Stray pounces onto Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in August

We knew Stray was coming to Xbox, thanks to an ESRB rating, but now we know exactly when we can play as the sweet ginger tabby on Microsoft's system - August 10.

It's definitely a game you will want to play, in VG247's humble opinion, and don't just take our word for it: many players out there enjoyed playing the game.

Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity.

Highly anticipated following its announcement, the game topped Steam's wishlist charts before release and broke its publisher's record for concurrent Steam players upon release, with over 62,000 players. It also became the highest user-rated game of the year on the platform.

It was also the most-downloaded PS4 and PS5 game in North America in July 2022 and had the highest number of players on PlayStation Plus in the twelve months following the service's rebranding in June 2022. When the game was released, it was made available for free to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. It's estimated that around 4.5 million played the game on PlayStation.

Nominated in multiple categories in 2022, Stray walked home with Best Indie Game and Best Indie Debut at The Game Awards 2022. It was also nominated for three DICE Awards and several BAFTAs.

Developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive, Stray was announced in 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and PS5 for an early 2022 release. It was, however, delayed to a mid-year release and finally released on July 19, 2022. Upon release, the developers teamed up with cat charities to save real-life homeless cats.

Stray will be removed from the PS Plus on July 18, so you might want to play it before it goes away if you are a PlayStation owner.