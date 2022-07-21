Stray had over 62,000 concurrent cat lovers playing on Steam within 24 hours of release

Stray has only been available for three days, and has already seen its fair share of players on Steam.

If you need proof that Steam users love cats, the game had 62,963 concurrent players within 24 hours of release with over 284,000 views on Twitch. But it's not surprising since it has been a highly anticipated title for many since its announcement in 2020.

As of press time, the game is sitting in 27th position on the Steam concurrent players list with 31,052 users after peaking at 51,455 concurrent players earlier today.

Stray is an adventure game developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive. Formerly known as HK_Project, the game released on July 19 for PC, PS4, and PS5.

It follows the story of a stray cat who must set out to return to its family after entering a world populated by flesh-eating bacteria, machines, and robots.

The game has received generally positive reviews from critics and overwhelmingly positive reviews from players on Steam.

In their Stray review, VG247's Kelsey Raynor called the game a "touching tale on the importance of pets, hope, and friendship," and stated that while Stray might be indie in size, "it’s triple-A in quality."

A hotfix was released for the game today fixing a few common "fall through the world" bugs as well as a progression blocker at the end of the first zurk chase. Another patch planned in the coming days will address some GPU driver issues.