The Game Awards 2022: Elden Ring wins Game of the Year, God of War Ragnarok walks home with multiple awards

The Game Awards 2022: Elden Ring wins Game of the Year, God of War Ragnarok walks home with multiple awardsWell done, both. Well done.
The Game Awards 2022 was held this evening, and while there were plenty of announcements made and appearances by special quests, the main focus of the show is handing out awards.
This year saw God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Stray up for the coveted Game of the Year award. The winner was FromSoftware's Elden Ring.
God of War walked off with the most awards with eight, including Best Action Adventure Game.
The full list of nominees is below, with winners denoted in bold.
WINNERS
GAME OF THE YEAR
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
BEST GAME DIRECTION
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
BEST NARRATIVE
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
BEST PERFORMANCE
- Ashly Burch - Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney - A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge - God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage - Immortality
- Sunny Suljic - God of War Ragnarok
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling - Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonis
BEST ONGOING GAME
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
BEST INDIE
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
BEST DEBUT INDIE
- Neon White
- NORCO
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
BEST MOBILE
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
BEST VR/AR
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- BONELAB
- Moss: Book 2
- Red Matter 2
BEST ACTION
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare2
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
BEST ROLE PLAYING
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
BEST FIGHTING
- DNF Duel
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters 15
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
BEST FAMILY GAME
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
BEST SIM/STRATEGY
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
BEST SPORTS/RACING
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
BEST MULTIPLAYER
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
MOST ANTICIPATED
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
BEST ADAPTATION
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry
BEST ESPORTS GAME
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
- Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
- Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- LOUD (Valorant)
BEST ESPORTS COACH
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
- Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
- Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
BEST ESPORTS EVENT
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022 The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- VALORANT Champions 2022