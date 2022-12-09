The Game Awards 2022: Elden Ring wins Game of the Year, God of War Ragnarok walks home with multiple awards

The Game Awards 2022 was held this evening, and while there were plenty of announcements made and appearances by special quests, the main focus of the show is handing out awards.

This year saw God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Stray up for the coveted Game of the Year award. The winner was FromSoftware's Elden Ring.

God of War walked off with the most awards with eight, including Best Action Adventure Game.

The full list of nominees is below, with winners denoted in bold.

WINNERS

GAME OF THE YEAR

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

BEST NARRATIVE

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

BEST ART DIRECTION

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ashly Burch - Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney - A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge - God of War Ragnarok

Manon Gage - Immortality

Sunny Suljic - God of War Ragnarok

GAMES FOR IMPACT

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonis

BEST ONGOING GAME

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

BEST INDIE

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

BEST DEBUT INDIE

Neon White

NORCO

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

BEST MOBILE

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

BEST VR/AR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2

BEST ACTION

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare2

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

BEST ROLE PLAYING

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST FIGHTING

DNF Duel

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus

Sifu

BEST FAMILY GAME

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

BEST SPORTS/RACING

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

MOST ANTICIPATED

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

BEST ADAPTATION

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

BEST ESPORTS EVENT