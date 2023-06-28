It’s your last chance to play Bioshock, Borderlands, and Stray via PlayStation Plus

While we already know that the likes of Far Cry 6, Inscription, and more will be arriving on PlayStation Plus in due course, PS Plus subscribers will be bidding farewell to some stellar games during July. Meaning that unless you cough up some cash or find a different service to play them via, now is your last chance to give these games a go.

The games leaving PS Plus can be found under the ‘Last chance to play’ collection on the PlayStation Store, and if they leave as the new batch of games arrives, they’ll likely be going on July 18. The games to be removed from PS Plus are as follows:

Stray

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Marvel’s Avengers

Fluster Cluck

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rogue Stormers

Bioshock Remastered

Bioshock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Collection

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Stray is a fantastic game, although I know plenty will argue it’s merely a walking simulator. I had a great time with it, and it was lovely to step into the paws of a four-legged feline for a while. Seeing the world from a different perspective is what makes Stray so special throughout, and what landed it a top score in my review.

If you’ve an affinity towards all things cats and cyberpunk, you’ll no doubt love Stray, so give it a go before it’s gone. That said, if time is not on your side, the exclusive looks like it’ll be coming to Xbox for a time from July 19.

On the other hand, both BioShock and Borderlands are leaving the service. These are two classic series at this point, titles that everyone has played or at least heard of once or twice, and are ultimately big losses for PS Plus. Those of you who finished BioShock and decided to save BioShock 2 for a rainy day will now be in a race against time to complete it, or find another way to play.

Borderlands is another loss, but it doesn’t feel too significant. The amount of times I see The Handsome Collection go on sale for a ridiculous discount, this shouldn’t pose an issue to many. At the time of writing, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection has a 92% discount on Steam, making it £14.48 currently. It’s not quite the subscription service treatment, but if you’re desperate for more Borderlands, it’s there!

What are you most sad to see leaving PS Plus?