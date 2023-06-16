If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
A new batch of games are joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog next week

Eight games to choose from.

Sony has announced a new batch of games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog next week.

The games are available for either PS4 or PS5, and in some instances, both consoles.

Dive into Zed-infested waters with the Killing Floor 2 Deep Blue Z update.

Games for June are as follows:

  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)
  • Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)
  • Inscryption (PS4/PS5)
  • Killing Floor 2 (PS4)
  • Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)
  • Soulstice (PS5)
  • Tacoma (PS4)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)

A game trial is also being offered for WWE 2K23 on PS4, and you will be able to play it starting June 20.

At the end of May, Sony announced the June PlayStation Plus Essentials games for PS4 and PS5. Currently available, the games are: NBA 2K23, Trek to Yomi, and Jurrassic World Evolution 2.

