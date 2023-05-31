PlayStation Plus Essentials games announced for June

Sony has announced the three games PlayStation Plus Essentials subscribers will get in June.

The PS4 and PS5 games are NBA 2K23, Trek to Yomi, and Jurrassic World Evolution 2.

Trek to Yomi is a cinematic action-adventure game that follows Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil. He returns to make good on his failed promise to save the people he swore to protect as a vow to his dying Master. Bound to this duty, the samurai and his sword must voyage beyond life and death to decide his path forward.

You will try to avoid the mistakes of the past in Jurassic World Evolution 2 and build your own dinosaur amusement park. In this sequel to Frontier’s 2018 management simulation, you can expect new features, four game modes, and an expanded roster of prehistoric dinosaurs with a narrative set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. You will also work alongside characters from the films to control, conserve, and contain wild dinosaurs now rampaging across the US. These include Dr. Ian Malcolm and Claire Dearing, voiced by Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard, respectively.

With NBA 2K23, you can expect up-to-date NBA and WNBA rosters and historic teams, showcase your talent in MyCAREER or The W, pair today’s All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM, and build a dynasty of your own as a GM or lead the league in a new direction as the Commissioner in MyNBA. PlayStation Plus members also get access to exclusive monthly MyTEAM packs in-game.

All three games will be available starting June 6 until July 3.

You also have until June 6 to add Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders to your game library before they are pulled.