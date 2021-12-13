Devolver Digital released the latest trailer for feudal Japan-themed samurai game Trek to Yomi, a cinematic action game with a striking art style and perspective.

The trailer clearly shows off what is supposed to be a style meant to mimic old black-and-white samurai cinema like that of famed filmmaker Akira Kurosawa but done in a 2.5-dimensional perspective. The action revolves around swordplay, but there’s also other weapons featured, such as spears, bows, guns, and cannons.

Devolver’s description talks about how “patience and timing” are key to success in Yomi, using your enemies’ blows against them. Most of the enemies in the trailer are human, but the description hints at “beings believed to be nothing more than folk tales” as well.

Trek to Yomi looks to be a tale of bloody revenge, as the player character Hiroki’s mentor is killed while he was still a child. Now all grown up, Hiroki looks to exact revenge against his mentor’s murderer. The trailer ends with Hiroki approaching a swirling vortex surrounded by skulls on pikes. It seems the game intends to not entirely stay grounded in reality with its themes and settings.

If you don’t know, Leonard Menchari was the director for 2D PC throwback game The Eternal Castle, which did interesting, unexpected things with two dimensions. Expecting more of the same from Trek to Yomi is a safe bet. The game is written by Menchari and Alec Meer, co-founder of PC gaming site Rock, Paper, Shotgun and prolific writer for games like No Man's Sky and Total War: Warhammer.

Trek to Yomi will be released in Spring 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.