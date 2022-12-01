Stitch teased in latest Disney Dreamlight Valley promo

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next major content update, which will see Toy Story’s Woody and Buzz Lightyear coming to the game, arrives in just a few days on December 6.

With that, Dreamlight Valley has revealed yet another teaser in the lead up to the update, and fans have questions about one small, blue character that made its way into the promo: Stitch, of Lilo & Stitch fame.

Catch the Toy Story realm reveal here.

The teaser, shared to the Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter, reveals that the upcoming update will be called ‘Missions in Uncharted Space.’ Considering Buzz and Woody’s arrival, accompanied by their own realm, it wouldn’t surprise me if we somehow ended up headed to infinity and beyond in a bid to make the duo move into our town.

As expected, the Toy Story protagonists appear in the shared artwork, alongside Mickey, Anna, Merlin, and Stitch. It’s no news that Stitch is going to make his way into Dreamlight Valley some day, having been featured in plenty of promotional material. However, with the blue monster at the forefront of this artwork, players are beginning to believe Stitch might be introduced during the December 6 update.

There's nothing small about the amount of content that awaits you in the next update for #DisneyDreamlightValley: Missions in Uncharted Space! Check out our new Key Art for a sneak peek at what's in store for you on December 6th! ✨ pic.twitter.com/naptfrZ7VB — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) November 30, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Given that Stitch is no stranger to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s teasers, I’d personally take this teaser with a grain of salt. This update, after all, is focused on the Toy Story realm, and I think it would be a grand shame to not give Stitch a realm - or even a Lilo & Stitch update - of his own for us to explore.

That said, there’s every chance that Stitch could randomly appear in our village, much like The Lion King’s Scar did during the first major content update for Dreamlight Valley. Only God knows where the monster could be hiding in our town, if that’s the case.

It’s also worth noting what the tweet from Disney Dreamlight Valley actually reads, which is, “There's nothing small about the amount of content that awaits you in the next update,” and “Check out our new Key Art for a sneak peek at what's in store for you.” This could be something or nothing; saying that there’s nothing small about this update could easily be a play on the size of Toy Story’s characters, as well as Stitch himself. It also seems a bit odd to suggest this is a sneak peek of what’s to come, and to then show a character that isn’t arriving.

With all of this in mind, there’s really no telling whether Stitch will arrive in Disney Dreamlight Valley on December 6. Though, there’s definitely the possibility that Buzz and Woody aren’t the only new characters players will soon be getting to know!

What do you think of this teaser? Do you think Stitch will be arriving in the next major content update? Let us know.

In the meantime, for more on Disney Dreamlight Valley, be sure to check out why Dreamlight Valley is an unstoppable nightmare, as well as how to get more pets and companions.