Disney Dreamlight Valley will introduce Toy Story’s Woody and Buzz Lightyear in December

The duo will be added to the game as part of its second major content update.
Disney Dreamlight Valley has been in Early Access for a short while now, but has amassed a dozen of players with its relaxing simulation gameplay and fan-favourite characters. I’ve spent my fair share of time addicted to it, and now it’s a matter of time before I return so that I can see what all-new characters are getting up to.

Catch the Toy Story realm reveal here.

When it comes to new characters, Disney Dreamlight Valley has now announced its second major content update, and who’s arriving alongside it. During the game's first major update, we saw The Lion King’s antagonist, Scar, invited into Dreamlight Valley. While this villainous lion certainly isn’t everyone's favourite, I suspect the latest new characters will be.

Dreamlight Valley’s second major content update pairs up with Toy Story, and introduces a brand-new realm for us to explore that is set inside Andy’s bedroom. From the announcement on Twitter, it’s safe to say that Woody and Buzz Lightyear will soon be taking up residence in players’ towns.

It appears a handful of Toy Story themed cosmetics will arrive too. Like previous cosmetic content added to the game, it wouldn’t surprise me if this gear was a part of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Star Path. So, be sure to complete your Dreamlight Duties and rack up those tokens if you’re keen on the Toy Story cosmetics, too.

This content update will arrive for Disney Dreamlight Valley on December 6 across all platforms; PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Do you plan on jumping into Dreamlight Valley upon Buzz and Woody’s arrival, or did you never really leave?

For more on Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our list of the best recipes in the game, as well as how to make extra fizzy root beer, if you’re yet to embark on Scar’s quests.

