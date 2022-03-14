Amazing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie poster goes hard on Mega Drive nostalgia

Paramount's latest take on the video game movie – Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – is less than a month away from premiering. In efforts to generate a little bit more hype for the project, the studio has released a new trailer and (more importantly) a new poster for the film.

As you can see from the image embedded below and the comparison at the header of this page, the folks at Paramount have drawn on classic Sonic art for inspiration for this one. The poster design mimics the old, classic Genesis/Mega Drive Sonic 2 art, with Robotnik's angry little face seething in the corner as Sonic and Tails stand smugly in the foreground. If you look closely, you'll see Knuckles hiding in there, too.

You can also check out a new trailer for the film – featuring Sonic, Tails and Doctor Robotnik and Idirs Elba as Knuckles all going wild over the Chaos Emerald – below.

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home when they go on vacation,” reads a synopsis for the film.

“But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his old sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

If this is leaving you all gooey-eyed and reminiscing about the 'golden age' of Sonic games, don't fret: last year, Sega announced Sonic Origins – a compilation game set to feature Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. It's the first time we're going to see a proper rerelease of Sonic 3 for a very long time, so it's nice to see beats of the story getting some love in the Sonic Extended Universe (I can't believe I just wrote that).

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will hit the silver screen in April.