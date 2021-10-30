Resident Evil Village to receive free DLC

Resident Evil Village players will get some free DLC at some point in the future.

News of free DLC coming to the game was mentioned in Capcom’s latest integrated corporate report included with its Q2 FY2021 financial results.

The DLC was mentioned by Capcom's director and executive officer, Yoichi Egawa, speaking regarding the company’s development plans (page 49). Egawa starts off by discussing how the company will be allocating 80% of its development investment budget to steadily develop popular IP series such as Resident Evil and Monster Hunter for various platforms. He also goes into creating new IPs, mentions how development on Pragmata is going, and then drops news of the DLC with even more corporate speak.

“We will drive our customer management to understand the playing trends and preferences of users while also building a business model for online operations," said Egawa, "taking into account the situation of our free additional DLC for titles such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village.”

When players can expect additional DLC to be released is not known, but we know it’s been in the works because back at E3 2021, Capcom announced that folks should expect Resident Evil Village DLC in the future.

The first batch of extra content came with the Trauma Pack, which was included with various editions of the game and featured mainly cosmetic offerings.

In its latest financial report, Capcom announced Resident Evil Village has sold over 5 million units, which is up 500,000 over the 4.5 million reported in July. The figure denotes sales of the game on all platforms combined since its May release.