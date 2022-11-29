Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Bottle Caps: Where to get, and how to use Bottle Caps

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is here, boasting dozens of Pokemon to catch and train. Whether you’re preparing your team to take on the Gym Leaders, Team Star, and Titans, or the Elite Four, or even for competitive play, you might find that Bottle Caps help with making your favourite Pokemon even stronger.

Pokemon is packed with random items that serve equally random purposes. Take the evolution stones as a basic example, and then one-use items such as the Metal Coat, or King’s Rock, also used for evolving Pokemon. That said, Bottle Caps are appearing in players bags, and many haven’t been entirely certain on their purpose.

That said, here’s how to use and where to find Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to use Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Bottle Caps are a findable resource that can be used to enhance the IV of a Pokemon.

IV are a Pokemon’s Individual Values in each specific statistic: Attack, Sp. Attack, Speed, and so forth. These values can randomly vary between 0 and 31, with 31 obviously being the most desirable but least attainable (naturally, anyway). This is why you’ll often hear of Pokemon players breeding their pokemon with specific Individual Values in mind.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, however, Bottle Caps can be used in a similar bid to create the strongest of Pokemon. You likely won’t find them in the early-game, with them being a late-game resource that can only be used after defeating all of Paldea’s Gym Leaders, and on Pokemon of Level 50 and above.

The Hyper Training Expert is by the Montenevra Pokemon Center.

To actually use the Bottle Caps, you’ll need to make your way to Montenevra in Glaseado Mountains. Here, you’ll find a Hyper Training Expert just behind the Pokemon Center (accompanied by an Abomasnow) that is more than happy to exchange Bottle Caps for upgrades to your Pokemon’s stats.

Where to find Bottle Caps in Pokemon

Provided that you’ve defeated all of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Gym Leaders, you can actually purchase Bottle Caps from any Delibird Presents store for $20,000 Pokedollars each.

Bottle Caps cost a whopping $20,000 Pokedollars at Delibird Presents.

Alternatively, Bottle Caps can be earnt as drops from Tera Raid battles, which you can take part in across the map or online via the Poke Portal. Do note, however, that they will only be dropped from Tera Raids of four stars and above.

For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, take a look at how to raise friendship levels with your Pokemon, as well as how to get all the Eeveelutions.