Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Slowking: How to evolve Slowpoke into Slowking

Across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and its open-world of Paldea, there’s dozens upon dozens of Pokemon to find and add to your Pokedex. There’s new Generation 9 Pokemon, Paradox Pokemon, all-new evolutions, and plenty of familiar favourites… including Slowking!

Which starter did you choose? And please tell me it wasn't Quaxly.

Of course, with up to 400 Pokemon in the Paldean Pokedex, not all of them are as simple as locating and catching. Plenty of them require evolving, and many of those need special items to evolve, such as Eevee and the abundance of Evolution Stones, or in this case, Slowpoke.

In this guide, we explain where to find Slowpoke and how to evolve it into Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Slowpoke is relatively easy to find and catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, given that it has a 60% encounter rate. It also resides in multiple areas across the map, such as Area Five of South Province, Area Two of West Province, Area One and Area Two of the East Province, and by Casseroya Lake.

For a more detailed look at Slowpoke’s habitat and where you’ll find it, you can see where to find it on the map below.

How to evolve Slowpoke into Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re looking to evolve your Slowpoke into Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll want to keep an eye on Slowpoke’s level, especially if it's in your party. At Level 37, Slowpoke will evolve into Slowbro. However, if you’re looking to evolve it into Slowking, you’ll need to make sure that this doesn’t happen.

King's Rock can be picked up at Delibird Presents.

Now, to get your hands on a Slowking, you’ll need to first get your hands on the King’s Rock item. You’ll be able to buy the item from a Delibird Presents store for $10,000 Pokedollars after having faced off against and beaten four of Paldea’s gym leaders.

Trade Slowpoke while holding King's Rock to evolve it into Slowking.

After purchasing the King’s Rock, give it to your Slowpoke. Then, you’ll need to find a trusty friend and connect to the internet, and trade your Slowpoke while it holds the item. The Slowpoke will evolve into Slowking upon evolution, meaning your friend will be the one to witness its evolution animation!

With that done, you’ll now have a Slowking in your party! For more on catching ‘mons in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, be sure to take a look at how to get Slaking, how to evolve Scizor, and how to evolve Rellor into one of the best Pokemon designs of this generation, Rabsca.