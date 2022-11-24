Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rellor Location: How to evolve Rellor into Rabsca

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is here, and arriving with it are over 100 new Pokemon, be it from Generation 9, or in the form of all-new evolutions for older Pokemon. Either way, there’s a bunch of new pocket monsters to be excited about encountering and catching.

Is Quaxly the best starter in Paldea?

One of the many new Pokemon across Paldea takes the form of a small dung beetle, rolling its mud ball around the region until it has the energy to evolve. It’s called Rellor, and although it definitely stinks, it’s adorable. This new Pokemon also has a much more colourful evolution known as Rabsca that takes on a cool Bug/Psychic-typing. Venomoth is probably very jealous.

So you can add another unique member to your team, here’s where to find Rellor and how to evolve it into Rabsca in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Rellor locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As the Rolling Pokemon that is, endlessly pushing its ball of mud alongside it, Rellor can be found in Asado Desert primarily. With a 72% encounter rate, it’s incredibly hard to miss out on catching this ‘mon.

The map below details Rellor’s exact habitat.

How to evolve Rellor into Rabsca in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Evolving Rellor into Rabsca in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet isn’t too tricky, but it does take a little work. Basically, you’ll need to pop Rellor first in your party of Pokemon, and then walk around with it for 1000 steps in Let’s Go mode.

You can activate Let’s Go mode by pressing ‘R’, if you haven’t used it already. Walking 1000 steps with Rellor doesn’t take as long as you may think, and took me just a few minutes.

Without a pedometer, you’ll have to hazard a guess as to when you’ve walked 1000 steps with the ‘mon. Then, give it a Rare Candy or EXP Candy to watch it evolve into Rabsca!

Evolving Rellor into Rabsca is that easy. While you’re hunting down new Pokemon to evolve across Scarlet and Violet, be sure to find yourself a Tadbulb, Wooper, and Pawmi!