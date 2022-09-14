Pikmin 4 is finally coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023

Do you remember back in 2015 when Shigeru Miyamoto said Pikmin 4 was close to completion? Me neither… but Pikmin fans do. Two years later at E3, Miyamoto was much quieter about where the game stood, while still advising that it was progressing.

Just in case you missed it, catch the brand-new Pikmin 4 teaser trailer right here.

Regardless, Pikmin fans won’t need to wait too much longer, we’d hope. During yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, Miyamoto made yet another appearance to finally show off a glimpse of Pikmin 4. There’s still no word on a release date, but we do know to expect the title during 2023.

In the teaser trailer shown off during the presentation, we saw plenty of colourful Pikmin and the Bulborb enemy make their return. The trailer also showed that players would be able to play from an all-new angle, one that’s situated closer to floor level and lets us look at the world of Pikmin from their eye-level.

As for what Miyamoto had to say about Pikmin 4, he shared “Nintendo Switch has made controlling the game simpler, so that you can further concentrate on the core essence of Pikmin gameplay. We call it Dandori in Japanese, or strategically planning and commanding Pikmin."

And, well, that was it. Pikmin 4 will launch on Nintendo Switch in 2023, but here’s to hoping we’ll be able to catch some gameplay before then.