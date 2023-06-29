Pikmin 4 demo has arrived alongside a lengthy new trailer

Pikmin 4 is finally just around the corner after a decade of waiting for it. From July 21, we’ll be embarking on our adventure to rescue Captain Olimar with the help of lots of small, plantlike creatures. However, if you’re eager to jump into Pikmin 4 as soon as possible, I’ve good news; a demo for the game has been released today.

This demo has been accompanied by a lengthy, seven-minute overview trailer of the game, so that those embarking on the space-faring adventure know what to expect.

The trailer description reads, “Team up with tiny plantlike creatures called Pikmin and the adorable rescue pup Oatchi as you explore every corner of this mysterious planet. Rescue stranded castaways in strategic Dandori Battles, collect Treasures on the planet’s surface and underground, set off for daring Night Expeditions, and so much more!”

The trailer shows off plenty of features that players will be engaging with, and even poses the age-old question of “What are Pikmin?” without answering it; simply explaining how ready for action Pikmin are and what they can do instead.

I tried to answer the question of ‘What are Pikmin?’ myself, last week, while writing all about what the hell rescue pup Oatchi is (and attaching various dog-noses to him). I’m still none-the-wiser, all I know is Pikmin are plant-animal hybrids and Oatchi seems like a plant-animal hybrid and alien.

Regardless of what Pikmin are, and what Oatchi really is, there’s no denying that Pikmin 4 looks good. I am certainly looking forward to commanding my own army of them and having them launch themselves headfirst against rocks, walls, and so forth. What do you think of Pikmin 4 so far, and will you by trying out the demo? Let us know.

Pikmin 4 will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on July 21.