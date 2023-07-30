Pikmin 4 launch sales in Japan outdo the first three games combined

Pikmin 4 is doing quite well for itself in Japan, with sales figures positioning it in a much better place than previous entries.

As reported by Famitsu (via VGC), Pikmin 4 hit the number one spot for physical game sales for the week ending July 23, reaching a total of 401,853 copies sold. It should be noted that this doesn't include digital sales, so the figure could be even more than that. While 400,000 copies isn't that much compared to the behemoth that was Tears of the Kingdom's 10 million copies in three days, it's actually incredibly good for Pikmin.

Archived Famitsu chart information says that the first Pikmin sold 101,299 copies in its first week, with Pikmin 2 having sold 161,930, and Pikmin 3 at only 92,720. Altogether, that's only 355,949 copies sold in the first three game's launch weeks collectively, so while Pikmin 4 isn't hitting the big leagues, it's good news for the series.

Pikmin 3 was later rereleased on Nintendo Switch as Pikmin 3 Deluxe, but that only sold 171,349 physical copies in its first week, meaning that Pikmin 4 is still well ahead. VGC noted that there was quite a widespread advertising campaign for Pikmin 4 in Japan, which may have helped the game do so well. The Switch is also Nintendo's best selling home console (yes I know it's a hybrid), currently sitting at 125 million units sold, which will definitely have helped Pikmin 4 along too.

Pikmin 4 is definitely a strong entry in the series, with VG247's Alex giving the game 4/5 stars in his review of the game, writing, "It takes a series that for its second and third entries I appreciated but didn’t love - and brings back that adoration." The game is out now, available on Nintendo Switch.