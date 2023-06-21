Watch the Nintendo Direct here

Nintendo is hosting a Nintendo Direct later today, in which it promises to show off games coming to the Nintendo Switch this year, including Pikmin 4.

The Nintendo Direct is due to kick things off today at 3PM BST / 4PM CET / 7AM PT / 10AM ET, and will run for approximately 40-minutes, so make sure you’ve your snacks, lunch break, and whatever else prepared in advance.

If you want to watch the Nintendo Direct with us, you can tune in via the embedded video above. Alternatively, the livestream will be available to watch on Nintendo's YouTube.

As for what we can expect to hear about, we’re not too sure as yet. Nintendo has only confirmed that Pikmin 4 will show up, seeing as it releases on July 21. Folk on Twitter are hopeful we may hear about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom DLC, but I’m not so sure. Aside from that, rumours have been floating around regarding a new 2D Mario game, which would be a pleasant surprise.

We can always hold out hope for news on the likes of Hollow Knight: Silksong, or even the less-likely Metroid Prime 4, but I wouldn’t hold your breath. That said, we do know that Sonic Origins Plus, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, Moving Out 2 will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch this year, so there’s every chance we may see more of those.

That isn’t all releasing on the Switch this year, either; there’s Blasphemous II, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, Persona 5 Tactica, and plenty more. That said, I’m certainly hoping we see some new announcements altogether. What are you most looking forward to, or hoping will show up? Let us know!