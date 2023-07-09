Nintendo knows you haven't played Pikmin, so it made a video telling you all about it

There's an incredibly strong chance you haven't played a Pikmin game before, so Nintendo has released a video to introduce you to its world.

I'm very sorry to say it Pikmin fans, but there aren't very many of you. The entire series has sold less than 8 million copies, so you can't really expect many people to be all that familiar with it. Unsurprisingly, then, Nintendo has released a video titled "Pikmin 4 - Your First Expedition with Pikmin" because it knows just how likely it is you haven't played any of the games. And as someone that hasn't played the series, I appreciate it!

If you are familiar with Pikmin, a lot of the video won't be too informative for you. It introduces us all to the funny little guys that are Pikmin in all their varying colours. You can do things like throwing them (which seems very mean), or make them follow you around using your whistle (no I don't know why a space helmet has a whistle attached either). Honestly, the video tells you about things you probably mostly already know even if you haven't played, but there are some very cute cutscenes that seem like they won't be in the game, so you can't go wrong there.

We got our biggest look at Pikmin 4 in June when Nintendo held its annual summer Direct. In some other good news for Pikmin fans, the first two games are now available on Nintendo Switch, meaning you'll be able to play through the whole series if you haven't done so before. A demo for Pikmin 4 also arrived last week, so that's also a great opportunity to try the game out for yourself.

It's not too long until we get the full Pikmin 4 experience now, with the game launching on Nintendo Switch this July 21.