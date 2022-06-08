Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can try Stardew Valley for free next week

Stardew Valley is the next free game trial coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

The game will be free to try June 13-19. Presently, it is confirmed only for Australia, Europe, and Japan. We'll let you know if or when it becomes available in other regions.

Stardew Valley has been a massive hit for indie developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone. Selling over 20 million copies worldwide since its release in 2016 (13 million on PC alone), and sales of the game continue to grow by the day.

Currently available on just about every platform out there, the game puts you in the shoes of a character working a thankless job who has inherited their grandpa's farm. As a novice farmer, your biggest task is to clean up the place and bring it back to its former glory.

While creating a working farm, you will interact with the townsfolk, earn a reputation with each, and date some or all of the singletons. You will also delve into dangerous mines to harvest stones, metals, and gems that you will use to craft buildings and various items. Growing food will provide you with the necessary ingredients to make delicious food that can be sold, given as a present, or used to help boost certain abilities. The game will also put your animal husbandry skills to the test. The closer you become to your animals, the better they will produce.

Other than the countryside, mines, and town, you can visit places outside of your farm. You can take the bus to the desert and delve into the area’s rather dangerous desert mine or take a boat to Ginger Island to explore caves, grow different crops, and partake in new quests.

Fun times are to be had in Stardew Valley, and it’s not too stressful, so if you haven't given it a go already and are a Switch Online subscriber, the free trial is the perfect chance to try it. Plus, in our opinion, it has the best fishing mechanic compared to any game on the market featuring such a component.