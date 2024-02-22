Realm Cards in Nightingale allow Realmwalkers to skip between worlds, scavenging for supplies and looting wonderous treasure.

But while there aren't that many Biomes available in the Early Access version of Nightingale, there are still 27 craftable Realm Cards in total to master.

Here are the effects of all of them, as well as how to use each kind of Realm Card and how to add more to your collection!

Nightingale Realm Card List

Realm Card Name Realm Card Type Realm Card Effect Abeyance Card Major Card Summons a Realm with minimal danger, suitable for an estate. Amphibious Card Minor Card Play this card to increase your swimming speed, resistance to disease and stamina recovery in water. Angler Card Minor Card Play this card to increase your fishing skill and yield, and also hides you from enemies while fishing. Antiquarian Card Major Card Summons a Realm of middling danger, settled by Druids and Fae Ruins. Astrolabe Card Major Card Summons a Realm of moderate danger, populated by Calcularia and filled with ruins of human Realmic airfields. Blood Moon Card Minor Card Play this card to increase the chance of rare item drops, but decrease your max health and regeneration rate. Bulwark’s Workshop Card Minor Card Play this card to craft durable tools that enhance blocking ability, but with increased stamina cost. Cleansing Card Minor Card Play this card to remove all other minor card effects from a Realm. Combatant’s Workshop Card Minor Card Play this card to craft tools that deal more damage, but have a lower yield. Desert Card Biome Card Summon a Desert Realm. Dragon’s Hoard Card Minor Card Play this card to put more items in Fae Chests and grant a higher chance of finding rare gems, but at the cost of lowering your damage resistance. Duelist Card Minor Card Play this card to both increase the damage you deal and receive. Estate Address Card Major Card Play this card to go directly to a specific player’s Abeyance Realm. Explorer Card Minor Card Play this card to travel more quickly, improve your damage resistance, but also reduce the damage you deal. Feast Card Minor Card Play this card to increase the duration of your meal effects, stave off hunger, and heal more quickly. Forest Card Biome Card Summon a forest Realm. Harvester’s Workshop Card Minor Card Play this card to craft tools that offer great yield with reduced stamina cost, but deal lower damage. Might Card Minor Card Play this card to increase your strength and carrying capacity, but at the cost of lower durability for your clothes and tools. Provisioner Card Major Card Summons a realm of moderate danger populated by the NTTC and filled with industrial refineries. Settler Card Minor Card Play this card to increase the yield of refined building materials and crops, while also improving the fortitude of structures, but at the cost of reducing your stamina recovery rate. Swamp Card Biome Card Summons a swampy Realm. Tavern Card Minor Card Play this card to prolong the effects of meals and resting. You grow tired slower and recover stamina more quickly. Tempest Card Minor Card Play this card to make it constantly rain, but increase your magick potency. Thinned Veil Card Minor Card Play this card to move more quickly, leap safely to great heights and use less stamina. Treasury Card Minor Card Play this card to increase the drop rate of Essence. Utopia Card Major Card Summon a realm where the sun never sets. Weighted Card Minor Card Play this card to increase your dealt damage and the efficiency of your harvesting. However, your body is weighed down and your stamina usage is less efficient.

How to use Realm Cards in Nightingale

Realm Cards are mysterious by their very nature, but once you know how to use them, it's a simple procedure to make the most of them.

Major Cards and Biome Cards are used by the Realm Card Machine attached to portals. The cards you use determine the kind of world the portal will summon, with biome cards determining the environment and major cards determining the difficulty of the summoned Realm.

Image credit: VG247/Inflexion Games

Minor Cards, on the other hand, are quite different. Once you visit a Realm of middling danger, you will begin to find Fae Towers in the world. Here, at the top of the Tower, you will find a machine called a "Realmic Transmuter".

Interact with the Realmic Transmuter and you will be able to play Minor Cards to add buffs to your character, or change things about the Realm around you. This can included an increased drop chance for rare items, but often comes at the cost of an debuff for your character too.

How to get more Realm Cards

Firstly, and most importantly, Major Cards are unlocked by Sites of Power you find out the different Realms you explore as part of your journey through Nightingale. You will then need to craft the unlocked Major Card at an Enchanter's Focus, using paper, ink and Essence.

The first of these is the Antiquarian Card, which is located in the first Abeyance realm you create.

Image credit: VG247/Inflexion Games

Differnet Biome Cards, as well as Minor Cards, are also crafted using an Enchanter's Focus. Some require just ink and paper, while others will need to be powered up using Essence too.

Additionally, Minor Cards can also be found as random loot inside Fae Chests as you forage through realms. They're often next to puzzle core challenges.