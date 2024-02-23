Getting Nightingale slingbow ammo is more straightforward than you might think, though Inflexion’s survival crafting game hides the ammo behind a name you probably aren’t looking for. The slingbow is a handy weapon to keep around – even handier, considering you get a lot of ammo for just a few basic resources – though there are some drawbacks to using it. Even when your figurative pockets bulge with ammo, you’ll want another powerful weapon by your side.

Our Nightingale slingbow ammo guide explains how to craft the essential weapon accessory and whether it's worth your time.

How to craft Nightingale slingbow ammo

Nightingale’s slingbow ammo leans on the “sling” part more than the “bow.” Your ammo is Rock Marbles, a basic option that unlocks with your first Simple Workbench. You get that bench during the tutorial, so there’s no way to miss it.

Pop some stones – the little rocks scattered about in circles you can find in most places – on your bench, and after a few seconds, you get 20 pieces of Rock Marble in return. That’s a lot of ammo, and with stones as common as they are, you should be able to stock up for long adventures pretty easily.

If you're having trouble keeping up with stone collection, you can always trade essence for stones at most essence trader locations. They cost basic essence - not T1 essence - which you can get just by extracting resources you don't need.

The downside is that the slingbow is low-key awful unless you’re dealing with one slow-moving foe at a time. You have to manually reload before every shot by clicking the left mouse button, and then there’s a pretty high chance that your sling’s shot will miss anyway, even if you aim well.

When shots do actually land, they can deal quite a bit of damage. However, your best bet is crafting a Simple Maul at the same workbench. Maul attacks are slow, but they deal a hefty amount of damage to almost every enemy type in the early- to mid-game. They’re also guaranteed to land, as long as you’re within range.

