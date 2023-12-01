A unique, promising survival game gets an open stress test in January 2024

Nightingale - the upcoming open world survival game from Inflexion Games - is hosting a public stress test in January next year. As one of the most promising-looking survival games coming out in the near future, the test'll be a good opportunity for interested players to jump in and give the game a go.

In order to participate, you'll need to opt in via the game's Steam listing. Thankfully, the devs have posted a guide outlining the exact steps you'll need to take to sign up as part of its stress test announcement blog post.

In this post, the devs have also explained the reasoning behind conducting such a test. Rather than a modern day marketing-oriented beta that sees things go smoothly for the most part, the intent of this stress test is to mess stuff up ahead of the full launch:

"In preparation for our upcoming Early Access launch, we're inviting all aspiring Realmwalkers to help us 'break the portal network' as we stress-test the Nightingale servers in early 2024. We welcome everyone to sign up for the event and give players eagerly anticipating the release of Nightingale a taste of the Realms before they officially open on February 22, 2024."

In case you've missed hearing about Nightingale to this point, it's a game we really liked the look of when we got an early peek at it out back in August. The Survival genre is a popular one for a reason, and with Ark still a ways out and a big window of opportunity for a new game to squeeze in next year, Nightgale may just be the game to grab your interest when it launches in Febuary.

