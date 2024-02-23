How to get a Nightingale heartshot

Nightingale heartshots are tough to land, and this particular challenge is something you can accomplish more easily once you have the right weapons.

Our Nightingale heartshot guide explains how to land the challenging hit and recommends some enemies to practice on so you can get it right.

How to get a heartshot in Nightingale

You can technically get a heartshot from a slingbow. Slingbow shots are more difficult to land, though, and their accuracy gets worse at longer ranges. Your best bet is to hold off trying for a heartshot until you get a firearm. The Lancaster Pistol is your first. It’s not the easiest gun to wield with precision accuracy, though you can use the tiny bump at the end of the barrel as your sights.

Nightingale heartshots are exactly what they sound like – a shot to the heart. The downside is that, while your Realmwalker can wield magic and travel through dimensions, they can’t spot a creature’s heart. You have to guess in general where it might be.

Best enemies for getting a Nightingale heartshot

Bound move too quickly and erratically to make them good heartshot targets, but the good thing is that this challenge counts any creature with a heart as fair games – wolves, for example, or pigs. Deer, which you can find in any forest realm, are also good targets. Tey speed away quickly when startled, though, so you only get one good shot at them.

Animals and Bound have hearts in the same place as humans. In general, aim at the target’s chest and slightly to the left – their left, so your right.

If you’re having trouble with the shot, feel free to leave it for later. Like most optional quests in Nightingale, the rewards for clearing Bass Reeves’ request aren’t life-changing.

If you're after more Nightingale help, check out our guides for how to apply infusions and our Realm Card list as well.