In Nightingale, T1 Essence is used to imbue equipment with powerful extra abilties and craft magical items.

You can start to collect it after you've claimed the Antiquarian Card, which will give you easier access to the stronger enemies and more difficult challenges that drop it more frequently.

Most likely, you will first need T1 Essence as part of your three challenges at the behest of Aurelio Acevedo Ortega, veteran explorer, and reknowned Realm Card expert.

Gathering what you need isn't too dificult once you know where to look, so here's everything you need to know!

Where to find T1 Essence in Nightingale

In Nightgale, T1 Essence is dropped by enemies and given out as a reward for completing challenges in Antiquarian Realms.

Enemies, however, only drop one Essence at a time, so they're not a very efficient source of the vital resource.

For larger quantities, look on your map for a Fae Tower or Underground Sanctum. Make your way over to them and inside you can take on combat challenges for Essence rewards. You can also pick up a few bits and pieces of T1 Essence from the defeated enemies, but it's the Essence drops from the puzzle cores you unlock as you complete the combat challenges that are the real prize.

Image credit: VG247/Inflexion Games

At the top, or bottom, of your chosen challenge - after a tough fight - you can claim a Synchronous Lotus and have a conversation with Puck. There he gives you the means to build your own portal: the crude portal schematic.

Also at the top of the Fae Towers, you can interact with the Realmic Transmitter to play minor Realm Cards. But if you're more interested in returning straight to Ortega, this course of action will have killed two birds with one stone.

Once you head back and speak with him, he will reveal that your next task is to grab yourself a Synchronous Lotus, which, in gathering a load of T1 Essence, you've already done!