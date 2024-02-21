Nightingale Puzzle Core Guide

As you explore the untamed Fae realms in Nightingale, you come across interesting magical structures left by previous civilizations.

Just one of the many types of intriguing contraption you find in these arcane ruins are puzzle cores.

These glowing, mysterious pyramids live up to their name - they are indeed quite puzzling. This is particularly because the first time you encounter one, you have probably already solved it by accident.

When you solve a puzzle core it remains in the world and still pops up with the name “puzzle core”, even when it’s ceased to function. This definitely led me to waste some time whacking one with a hammer before I realised what was going on.

Here’s what you need to know about different types of puzzle cores in Nightingale and how to solve them.

Occupation Puzzle Cores

The first type of puzzle cores you’re likely to run into in Nightingale is at “Occupation” events on your map.

These usually take place around the solid stone ruins you find all over the Fae realms.

To solve the puzzle core, you simply need to defeat all of the Bound enemies that spawn in the area.

This will reveal a “favour” as a reward, giving you a powerful limited-time buff as you continue exploring.

Bastille of Intellect Puzzle Cores

Alternatively, you can also find puzzle cores which test your brain as well as your brawn.

These “Bastille of Intellect” puzzles ask you to engage in a little memory game to win their favour.

Stand back and watch the cores and they will light up blue in a particular sequence. Interact with each node in the same sequence and you will solve the puzzle!

Be careful though. If you interact with the cores in the wrong order, it will spawn a bunch of Bound enemies to attack you.