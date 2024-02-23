In the mid-game of Nightingale, one of the most important items you find will be the Astrolabe Card. This Major Card lets you visit Realms with a higher power cap than any you’ve explored so far, and plays a key role in advancing the central story as you search for a way back to Earth.

Realmwalkers flit between worlds, exploring the magical and industrial ruins they find for relics of long-gone Fae and human civilizations, which they can then use as supplies to build out their estates.

It’s definitely not clear as you progress through Nightingale, but the Sites of Power you need to visit to unlock different Major Realm Cards are all found in the Abeyance Realm where you build your estate at the start of the game.

As you progress through Nightingale’s story and complete tasks for the veteran explorer Ortega, once you return to your Abeyance Realm you will find the Astrolabe, Provisioner and Herbarium Sites of Power all marked on your original map.

Where to find the Astrolabe Card in Nightingale

Once you have reached a gear score of 30, look on the map of your Abeyance Realm for the location of the Astrolabe Site of Power.

Image credit: VG247/Inflexion Games

Approach the Site of Power, which will look like an observatory and pass through the gate. You will then need to defeat the enemies on the ground floor.

Before you go on, search upstairs for a couple of chests, then go to the basement.

Defeat the tough enemies you find, then progress through the two more floors of similar fights to get to the bottom. Here you find another Fae machine and another boss.

Just like the last one, you can use a pickaxe to hit the crystal it’s holding for much bigger damage. However, this boss is much tougher than the first and can spam you down with ranged attacks.

Once it’s dead, interact with the now-unguarded machine to unlock the Astrolabe Card.

You can then craft Astrolabe Cards for yourself using ink, paper and Essence Dust.