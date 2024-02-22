How to get Nightingale ink

Crafting Nightingale ink is something you’ll need to do plenty of times as you trek across the realms, but Inflexion’s survival game isn’t keen on telling you how to do it. It’s even downright misleading in one respect. Getting ink pushes you toward crafting several other tables and even some better tools, so it sets you up for success once you craft your Antiquarian card and move on your way.

Our Nightingale ink guide explains how to craft the blotty stuff and all the prerequisites you need to get started.

Nightingale ink

How to make Nightingale ink

You make Nightingale ink at the mortar station, even though the game tells you it comes from the Enchanted Focus station. Nightingale forces you to buy the schematics for, and craft, a mortar station, a saw table, and a smelter, so this step isn’t something you can miss.

You’ll need plenty of wood bundles and stone blocks to craft each table. If you’re low on essence to buy the blueprints or some of the extra materials you need to craft them, spend a few minutes picking up rock piles and plant fiber. Choose to “extract” them in the inventory menu, and that option will convert them into essence.

Crafting ink itself requires glass and refined pigment, the materials for which you should be able to find in the same locations.

How to make glass in Nightingale

Nightingale glass comes from processing any gem in your simple smelter. Gems come from rocks with crystals poking out of them, and these nodes are usually in rocky areas. Make sure to craft a simple mining axe to upgrade your makeshift mining axe, or you won’t be able to harvest any gems.

Nightingale: Where to find tin ore for refined pigment

You should see stones with tin ore in the same area where you find your gem. Rocks with tin ore have grey crystallized chunks sticking out of them, and you can get a handful of tin ore from each rock, along with some stone blocks. Process the ore at your mortar station to get refined pigment.

Put your refined pigment and glass together at the mortar station, and you’ll get your ink. Be sure to make at least two stacks of it the first time. You’ll need ink for your Antiquarian card and the realm card that goes with it.

After you craft ink the first time, you can also purchase it with essence at the essence trader, which is a handy way to save time and grinding.