Where to find Stone Blocks in Nightingale

Stone blocks are the building blocks of Nightingale, literally.

A harvested stone block in the middle of some arcane ruins in Nightingale.
Image credit: VG247/Inflexion Games
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

Nightingale is as much about exploration as it is about crafting your dream base in the magical wilderness, but that doesn’t mean that stone blocks are any less important of a resource.

As well as providing the building blocks, literally, for a number of different kinds of buildings and structures, stone blocks are used in a wide variety of crafting recipes too. These include weapons, tools and crafting benches for making even more items.

They’re a vital part of improving your tools in the early game, allowing you to gather more resources and increase the power of your equipment.

However, when you take your first steps in Nightingale, the language around stone blocks can be a little confusing. Calling them “blocks” implies that you need to process normal stones or go through some kind of masonry procedure to create them.

This isn’t the case though. Here’s everything you need to know about collecting and crafting with stone blocks in Nightingale.

Where to find stone blocks in Nightingale

To collect stone blocks in Nightingale, you need to use a pickaxe on a regular rock to smash it to pieces. This will drop stone blocks on the ground. You usually get a few at a time.

A unmined stone block in a forest clearing in Nightingale.
Look for the green pickaxe icon to harvest stone blocks! | Image credit: VG247/Inflexion Games

Basically, in the same way that chopping down trees creates wooden bundles, smashing rocks creates stone blocks.

You can ignore the piles of stones that you just collect with “E”, these are completely separate. To get stone blocks, you need to use a pickaxe.

You can also technically find them in Fae Chests, but this is so sporadic and random that it’s not worth relying on.

This is just one of the early game elements of Nightingale that can be tricky to grasp. We also have a page on how to solve puzzle cores.

