How to get carved wood in Nightingale

Nightingale carved wood takes over from wood bundles once you reach Provisional Realms, so you’ll need it for more than just crafting upgraded workbenches, though you need plenty of it for that. Getting carved wood takes time and involves progressing the story, though, so don’t expect to start cranking it out as soon as you decide it’s time for fancier gear.

Our Nightingale carved wood guide explains how to get the essential material and what you need to accomplish first.

Nightingale carved wood

You can only get Nightingale’s carved wood item from the Refined Saw Table, which is the next step up from the Simple Saw Table you unlock on the road to getting your first Antiquarian Card. However, as far as I’m aware, you can’t upgrade your Simple Saw Table on its own. Some players have said you can use specific augmentations to upgrade the table without purchasing a blueprint for the Refined Saw Table, though I haven’t been able to do it myself. That could be down to the vagaries of augmentations, though.

Anyway, the surefire way to unlock your Refined Crafting Table is by purchasing the blueprint from an Essence Trader in a Provisional Realm. Provisioner Realms are the next step up from Antiquarian Realms, and they unlock automatically as you progress through Nightingale’s story. From my experience, every essence trader should have the option to buy a Refined Saw Table blueprint, though you’ll need T1 Essence to purchase it.

How to craft Refined Saw Table in Nightingale

Building a Refined Saw Table requires:

2 blades

4 lumber

2 mechanical gears

Feed wood bundles through your Simple Saw Table to get lumber, and you’ll need a brazier to get blades and mechanical gears.

With the Refined Saw Table crafted and ready for action, shove four wood pieces of lumber in to get one stack of carved wood. It takes a lot of lumber, so you can expect to do a little deforestation to get what you need.

