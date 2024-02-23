As you make a life for yourself in the Fae Realms of Nightingale, you will need to find the Provisioner Card to take your Realmwalking to the next level.

The Provisioner Card marks an interesting departure from the previous Realms you’ve encountered, introducing even more recognizably human elements into the ethereal landscapes you’ve become accustomed to so far in your adventure.

It’s also an intriguing stop-gap between different parts of Nightingale’s main story. The veteran explorer Ortega sets you on a path towards the Astrolabe Card and Herbarium Card, but neglects to mention that you will need to acquire the Provisioner Card in between.

However, since it unlocks a variety of Realms to explore, it’s just as worthy of your time as any other Major Card in Nightingale.

Where to find the Provisioner Card in Nightingale

When you have reached an average gear score of 40, you will have enough power to access the Provisioner Card. Return to your Abeyance Realm, where your estate is, and open the map by pressing “M”. On the generated map, you should be able to see the Provisioner Site of Power.

Image credit: VG247/Inflexion Games

Mine was quite far away from everything else, on a peninsula.

Approach the Provisioner Site of Power and you will find that it’s a mineshaft-themed dungeon swarming with rank 35 enemies. Like all of the Sites of Power so far, you will need to come in prepared for a fight.

Progress through the challenges on each floor of the dungeon, collecting the useful items the enemies drop and keeping an eye out for any chests filled with items.

The Site of Power dungeon, like the others, will culminate in a boss fight which you have to clear to unlock the Provisioner card.

Once the gauntlet is complete, you can head back to your base and craft Provisioner Cards to explore new Realms whenever you wish, using the usual recipe of paper, ink and Essence Dust.