Finding Nightingale plant fiber locations is a bit tougher than it probably should be in the survival game. Unless you stockpiled them in the first realm where you learned how to cook, you’re probably standing around the desert wondering why your pockets are full of plant pods, but no fiber. You’ll need plenty of it even in the tutorial and especially after, so knowing the specifics of where to find it in any biome is essential.

Our Nightingale plant fiber guide explains where to find the essential crafting resource and how to hunt it down in any biome.

Nightingale plant fiber locations

Nightingale plant fiber looks different in every biome, but the basics are the same. You’re looking for plants that aren’t woody – so, no tree saplings and no plants where a seed pod or single flower is the central focal point. You can harvest it by hand or with a sickle, and since it's light and you need it for so many crafting recipes, you should always grab plant fiber when you find it.

In the first tutorial biome, you can get plenty of fiber from the leggy plants with soft purple flowers.

The second biome, where you actually need dozens of plant fiber pieces, presents a steeper challenge. The desert is home to plenty of scrubby plants, but most of them give you sticks or pods for your trouble. The ones that give you plant fiber are the scraggly-looking, vine-like plants and the shrubby plants with fronds.

These are dotted across the landscape, but so are several enemies. I found a safe place with more fiber than I needed in the water near the portal, which – in my world, at least – was around D5 on the Nightingale map.

You need yet more plant fiber in the final tutorial biome, and the plants that yield it look different here as well. Track down the medium-height plants with white, puffball-like blooms to get plant fiber here.

As far as I can tell, sources of plant fiber stay the same even once you enter your first proper realm. I chose a forest realm, and the plants with purple flowers and some weedy-looking long plants shown at the top of this post both gave up fiber.