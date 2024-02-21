Nightingale Antiquarian Card Guide

To unlock your full Realmwalking potential in Nightingale, you first need to gain the power to visit more dangerous worlds. You do this by crafting the Antiquarian Card!

How to access the Antiquarian Card in Nightingale

To gain access to the Antiquarian Card's Site of Power, you need an average gear score of 20.

The easiest way to raise this is to craft “simple” items. First, craft a workbench, then a tanning station. Then kill some predators or prey for hide to turn into straps. You can then use the straps with wood bundles and stone blocks to craft a full suite of “simple” tools, from a wood axe to hunting knife and mining pick.

Then you need to make some new clothes to build up the average of your gear. As Puck suggests, it’s time to seek out the Essence Trader, who will be marked on your map.

At the Essence Trader, you can unlock the schematic for the sewing bench. This will allow you to craft better gear to the point where you will have a high enough gear score to get into the Antiquarian Site of Power.

The combination of a simple tool or weapon in your main hand, with the makeshift Capelet you made in the tutorial, plus a simple headwrap, pack, shirt, breeches, gloves and boots, is enough to boost your gear level to 20 so you can access the Antiquarian Site of Power.

You can find it marked on your map, mine was close to the Essence Trader.

Enter the temple and you’re quickly beset by Bound ghouls. Climb up to the top of the temple and raid the Fae chest you find, then start to make your way down; keep your eyes peeled for more Fae Chests in all sorts of nooks and crannies.

At the bottom, at the foot of the statue, look for another set of stairs downwards in the darkness. Here you find some tough enemies, but once they’re defeated continue further downwards.

In this next room, press the button to activate the mechanism, then face off against the Fabled Automaton Knight.

Switch to a pickaxe and strike the glowing orb in its spectre to deal heavy damage.

Once it’s defeated, release the Hope Echo in the middle of the room to claim the Antiquarian card and speak to Puck.

How to craft the Antiquarian Card in Nightingale

To craft the Antiquarian Card you need Paper, Ink and Essence Dust, as well as a Simple Enchanter’s Focus to build it on.

Paper is made using wood at a saw table. Ink, on the other hand is made using glass (which is made using gems like quartz at a Smelter) and Refined Pigment. Refined Pigment is made using a Mortar Station.

Pigment is made using lots of different items, including food like blueberries, flowers like marigolds and even mushrooms, meat and ore.