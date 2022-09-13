New God of War Ragnarok trailer shows off more combat, more story, and more of that gorgeous world

The end is nigh. The search for Tyr draws to a close. Kratos is being made to confront the sins of his past, the blood on his hands. And Atreus is forced to watch. God of War Ragnarok arrives in November, and ahead of the game's eagerly-anticipated release date, Sony have shown off perhaps the game's most revealing trailer yet.

The trailer, which was debuted during tonight's State of Play stream, included looks at both pre-rendered scenes as well as in-engine gameplay, giving us a delectible taste of the sort of experience we'll have with the Norse father/son combo later this year.

Check it out below.

The trailer is brimming with people (and Gods, assumedly) that just can't hold their tongue around the big angry warmonger; it seems this story is going to be ripe with people making Kratos face up to the legacy of destruction he leaves in his wake.

The finale of the Norse Saga, and it picks up a few years after the events of God of War (2018). There will be a bit of complexity in the interactions between father and son, especially with the revelation of Atreus’ Giant heritage and the "hidden prophecy only Kratos saw." In this trailer, it's clear the boy is keeping secrets from his old man – will the two end up in a fight? Only time will tell.

As well as this audio/visual treat for the senses, we also learned that we will be getting a special edition DualSense controller, set for the same release date as the game (November 9). It's blue and white, in keeping with the game's colour scheme, and is decorated with that wolf and bear emblem you'll know from the game(s) on the trackpad.

There's a trailer for that pad, too, which you can see below.

God of War Ragnarok releases on November 9 for PS4 and PS5.