Lost Ark Tytalos attacks and how to clear the Tytalos Guardian Raid

The Lost Ark Tytalos fight is one of the game’s more difficult battles and a significant step up in difficulty from most of the main storyline.

You’ll need to learn and watch Tytalos’ attack patterns more closely than usual, but as with all Guardian Raids, success means you get a significant amount of loot, including accessories with good Engravings.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to beat Tytalos in Lost Ark

There are a few key differences in the Tytalos battle compared to fights against other Raid bosses, namely how you defend against one of Tytalos’ main attacks. The beast generates a flaming shockwave that’s impossible to avoid unless you escape to terrain of a different height or make use of its own attacks.

How to dodge Tytalos’ wide attack

The arena has several ledges you can jump down or climb up when Tytalos starts charging the attack. You have a few seconds before it unleashes the wave, which is enough time to get away. The climbing animations take a little while and interrupt the flow of combat, so your best bet for dealing with it quickly is using the sandstorms Tytalos creates.

These debuff you and inflict Sand Curse, but if you stay in them long enough, you become temporarily invincible. They always spawn before Tytalos unleashes its wave attack, so you’re never at a loss for ways to avoid the attack.

What is the best Tytalos strategy?

Tytalos has a few other serious attacks to keep an eye on. Most of his direct strikes, and the flame wave, have knockdown effects, which leave you vulnerable to follow-up attacks. The most dangerous ones are the small fireballs that generate and explode when they get close. These deal heavy damage and usually cluster, so the last thing you want is getting stuck in the middle of multiple fireballs.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you’re playing a melee class, you’ll need to develop a pattern of dashing in to unleash your strongest skills, then fleeing to avoid Tytalos’ attacks. The fireballs and small rolling flames make this a bit more difficult, so expect this battle to take some time. Ranged classes have an easier time of it, but as with all Guardian Raids, the process is much more manageable if you have a party of other players to coordinate with.

For more Lost Ark help, check out our collection of class builds and guide to upgrading armor during the endgame.