Lost Ark’s March update adds new story, raids, and PvP content

Lost Ark is receiving its March content update today, the first major content patch following the games western release earlier this year. The primary updates coming are a new abyss raid, a new story chapter, a PvP season for competitive players to take part in.

There are also a selection of smaller additions coming that’ll appeal to those looking for alternative gameplay progression separate from the main path. New islands are being added to the oceans of Arkesia, alongside a new login pass and a grand prix mode in which players race against each other for a variety of prizes.

The new story chapter, which has the player go out and discover the secrets of some bloke called Kadan, requires you to first complete a series of pre-requisite quests. This includes:

The 'Let there be light' Quest on Yorn

The 'Start of our story' Quest on the Whispering Islet

The 'End of the Trails' Quest on the Illusion Bamboo Island

The new raid content, the abyss raid, is a new challenging form of PvE content that’ll have players face off against Guardian Argos through three phases of progressively difficult battle. With each phase having its own weekly loot table and requiring an 1370 item level to fight, facing Argos is something end game players will want to be doing consistently over the coming months.

If PvE isn’t quite your thing, the first season of competitive PvP is sure to grab your attention. Queueing up solo and partnering up with like minded players, those looking to reap the rewards from PvP will face off against each other in the Proving Grounds Team Deathmatch mode. Through winning and losing, you’ll be given an average score for the season, which will provide exclusive rewards when raised above certain milestones.

The final addition is for you speed freaks out there. The Arkesia Grand Prix is a limited time event where two teams of seven players face off in a race around a set race track. Transformed as to eliminate any advantages gained from class skills, competitors will have to zoom towards goals and eat cakes, obviously. You can find a new NPC present in any major city, who will provide access for around a month, so be sure to pop over and give it a try.

