If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
QUITE A FIGURE

Lost Ark has more than 20 million players worldwide

Many, many players have dived into the game.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Amazon Games and Smilegate have announced Lost Ark has exceeded 20 million global users.

In the first three days after launching in the West, more than 4.7 million new users joined the game, and currently, more than 10 million come from North America, Europe, South America, and Australia.

Watch on YouTube

“Overall, the excitement surrounding Lost Ark from around the world is quickly gaining steam, as evidenced by the growing number of global players,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. “Together with Smilegate, we are committed to supporting the growing community with a robust roadmap of updates in the years to come.”

The game is rather popular, and drew a rather large audience at launch as it saw 1.32 million concurrent users on Steam which is the second-highest in Steam history. This is despite issues with servers and long queues.

Reviewed rather well, Lost Ark currently has aggregate scores of 83 on OpenCritic and 81 on Metacritic.

If you are just jumping into the game, or are planning to soon, here's 23 things you should know before playing.

We can also help you out with this guide on the tier list which will take you through the best picks for PvE and PvP.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch