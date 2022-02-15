Lost Ark reviews round-up, all the scores

The release of Lost Ark in Western territories has been a long-time coming, to say the least. The game is finally in players' hands, even as many continue to be stuck in long queues. But has it all been worth the wait?

To answer that question, we'll need to take a look at the critical consensuses. Lost Ark is part Diablo, with its isometric camera and action combat similar to Blizzard's games. It's also an MMO at heart, featuring a tonne of content you expect such a raids, massive areas to explore, as well as various non-combat skills like farming, building strongholds and growing your guild.

This unique hybrid, and the fact the game has been quietly growing away from Western audiences for years, positions it to be one of the more interesting in a world that continues to wait for Diablo 4, or any game with adequate production values to challenge it.

This excitement has already been reflected in the massive audience Lost Ark has attracted so far. First with with the early access launch, and later the same week when it became one of Steam's most-played games ever.

To see what critics have been saying about Lost Ark, read on below for our round-up.

