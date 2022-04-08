Lego Star Wars Bubble Burst puzzle solution - How to get the Gungan City Kyber Brick

The Lego Star Wars Bubble Burst puzzle is a seemingly complicated one, or it is if you only approach it from the front.

The solution is closer than you might think, so you can grab your challenge Kyber Brick and carry on with your journey.

How do you solve the Lego Star Wars Bubble Burst puzzle?

The point of the Bubble Burst puzzle is to move the blue dot on the panel surrounding the bubble in the right position, and the solution is actually in front of you. Underneath the platform – specifically under each panel – is a set of red and blue lights. The blue light underneath the panel is in the position the light on the panel should be.

For example, under the panel to the left of the door, the blue light is in the third spot. That means you should interact with the panel twice to turn the third position blue.

If you want to solve the puzzle yourself, you’ll have to use the bubbles and platforms around the Kyber Brick bubble to get a look at the position of the lights. If you’d rather do it the faster way, here’s where the blue light should be for each panel, starting from the right of the bubble’s doorway.

Second position

Fourth position

Third position

The door opens after you (correctly) move the blue light on the last panel, and you’re free to rush in and grab your Kyber Brick. You can get at least two more Kyber Bricks by completing the stage and reaching True Jedi status, though there are several other missions you can finish to earn Kyber Bricks as well. Use these to purchase Class and Core Upgrades for your characters to make the game a bit easier and enhance your abilities.

