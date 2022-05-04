You could win a custom LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga-inspired Xbox Series S from Microsoft

To celebrate Star Wars Day, Microsoft and LEGO have teamed up to offer you a chance to win one of 12 Xbox Series S consoles inspired by LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The Xbox Series S custom console and controller designs include BB-8, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Darth Maul, Darth Vader, Finn, Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Rey, Stormtrooper, and Yoda.

Each console also comes with a custom color inspired by each of the 12 playable characters featured in the game.

To enter the sweepstakes, you will need to login into your public Twitter account and follow the official Xbox account. Once followed, re-tweet the promotional post and include the hashtags #LEGOStarWarsXboxSweepstakes and #Maythe4th. Winners will be notified via a Twitter direct message.

The sweepstakes entry period is live and will remain so through Wednesday, May 31 until 8pm PT, 11pm ET.

To enter, you must be a legal resident of any Xbox live supported region and be 18 years of age or older.