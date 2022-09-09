If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is getting 30 more characters this fall

Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Warner Bros. and TT Games have announced the Galactic Edition for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Slated for a November 1 release, this edition of the game comes with 30 additional characters along with those previously made available.

The Galactic Edition will include six new packs in the Character Collection 2. These packs are Star Wars: Andor, the LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation TV Special, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Rebels, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

It also includes seven packs from the original Character Collection: The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Classic Characters, The Trooper Pack, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Mandalorian Season 2, and The Bad Batch.

Those that purchase the game digitally can also unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character that is not available for purchase separately.

A Character Collection 1 & 2 bundle will be available for $24.99 or can be purchased separately for $14.99 each. Individual character packs will also be available a la carte for $2.99.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Galactic Edition will be made available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

