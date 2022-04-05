LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Characters List: How to unlock all 380 characters

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, hundreds of aliens, Jedi, droids and bounty hunters came together to create one of the most diverse and beloved casts sci-fi had ever seen.

This means unlocking all of the LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Characters is one of the first things you will want to do as you take on the Sith, Empire and First Order.

There are 380 characters in total to collect and some are easier to acquire than others.

Other than just being a ton of fun to play as all of your favourite characters like Chewbacca, Darth Maul, Poe Dameron, and even The Mandolorian and Baby Yoda, they have gameplay benefits as well.

All throughout your adventure you will find secrets, special objects and gizmos that only certain types of characters can interact with.

This might be a heavy block that needs a powerful Jedi or malevolent Sith to use the Force to move, an ancient artefact that only a bounty hunter knows how to open, or a password in an alien language that only a protocol droid can translate.

Building up a deep roster of iconic characters in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga is key to seeing everything there is to see across your adventure, since you can replay missions in Free Play with any hero or villain to grab anything you miss.

Here’s a list of every single playable character in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga, as well as how to unlock them.

We’ll continue to update this list as we find more.

How do you unlock LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Characters?

There are two main ways to unlock characters in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga:

Play through story missions

Complete Side Quests and Challenges

The majority of the main series cast and a lot of their alternate outfits will be unlocked as you progress through the various missions of all 9 episodes.

However, when it comes to the supporting cast, you might need to put a little more work in.

Around larger hub areas you will find characters with speech bubbles asking for your help with tracked side missions, complete the objective and you will get a new character to add to your roster.

Do this throughout the galaxy to finish the whole set!

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Character Unlock List

Defenders of peace and justice in the galaxy, Jedi use the legendary lightsaber in battle and can manipulate objects using the Force.

Aayla Secura

Anakin Skywalker

Barriss Offee

Ben Solo

Jocasta Nu

Ki-Adi-Mundi

Kit Fisto

Leia (Training Flashback)

Luke Skywalker - (Hoth, Episode V - No Jacket, Yoda Backpack, Episode V - Jedi) Play through Episode 5, (Episode VI, Jabba's Palace) Start Episode 6 (Endor) Play Endor the Line level of Episode 6

Old Luke Skywalker

Luminara Unduli

Mace Windu

Obi-Wan Kenobi Classic - DLC Character

Obi-Wan Kenobi - (Episode 1) Start Episode 1, (No Cape) Defeat Darth Maul

Old Ben Kenobi - (Tattooine and Tattooine Hood) Play through Episode 4

Plo Koon

Qui-Gon Jinn - (Cape) Start Episode 1, (Tatooine Disguise) Play through Episode 1, (No Cape) Defeat Darth Maul

Rey - (Jedi) Complete Episode 7

Shaak Ti

Yaddle

Yarael Proof

Yoda

The well-meaning members of the Rebels and the Resistance have a variety of different skills at their disposal, but usually use blasters in battle.

Admiral Ackbar

Admiral Holdo - Play through Episode 5

Aftab Ackbar

Bail Organa

Beaumont Kin

Biggs Darklighter

Boolio

Boss Nass

C'ai Threnalli

Captain Antilles - Play through Episode 4

Captain Panaka

Captain Tarpals - Play through Episode 1

Captain Typho

Cara Dune - DLC Character

Clone Troopers

Phase 2 Clone Troopers

Commander Cody

Commander D'Acy

Commander Gree

Ello Asty

Enfys Nest - DLC character

Finn - (Poe Jacket) Play Episode 7

Garven Dreis - Complete the Battle Above Yavin 4 side mission in Great Temple

General Leia Organa

General Rieekan - (Classic, and Hoth) Play Episode 5

Grakchawwaa

Gungan Warrior - Play through Episode 1

Jannah

Jar Jar Binks - Play Episode 1

Jek Porkins

Jess Pava - Play Episode 7

Kaydel Connix

Princess Leia - (Episode IV) Play Episode 4, (Episode V, Episode V - Hoth, and Cloud City) Play Episode 5, (Endor, and Endor - Hat) Play Endor the Line level of Episode 6, (Ewok Village) Start Battle of Endor story mission of Episode 6

Luke Skywalker - (Episode IV and Rebel Pilot) Play Episode 4, (Ceremony) Complete Episode 4

Mon Mothma - Complete the Run Run Runyip side mission in Great Temple

Nien Nunb - Complete the A Run for Numb side mission in Hoth Space

Padme Amidala - (Handmaiden) Play Episode 1, (Tatooine Disguise) Play Episode 1, (Battle for Naboo) Play Episode 1

Poe Dameron - (Jacket) Play through Episode 7,

Rebel Friend

Ric Olie - Complete Episode 1

Rose Tico

Tallie Lintra

Chief Tarfful

Temmin Wexley

Theron Nett - Complete Theron Lies the Problem side mission in Endor Space

Wedge Antilles - Play Episode 4

Wrobie Tyce

Zev Senesca - Complete the Aquamarine Around the Gills side mission in Hoth Echo Base

Once you complete one of the early story missions in Episode 7, Scavengers can access a range of different tools to climb inaccessible areas, glide across large gaps, or blast holes in walls.

Chief Chirpa

Jawa - Complete the Battle Droid Royale side mission in Jundland Wastes

Kuiil - DLC Character

Logray

Paploo

Rey - (Episode 7) Play Episode 7, (With Vest) Play Episode 7, (Starkiller Base) Play Episode 7

Teebo

Teedo - Complete the Luggabeast of Burden side mission in Tuanul Village

Tusken Raider

Wicket - Complete The Chewbacca Defence level in Episode 6

Scoundrel characters always have a plan. They can spot opportunities in the environment no one else can and exploit them to their advantage.

Bala-Tik

Chewbacca - (Episode IV) Play Episode 4, (Episode VII) Play Episode 7

Young Chewwy - DLC Character

DJ

Doctor Evazan

Han Solo Original Trilogy (Episode IV) Play Episode 4, (Episode V, Hoth, Hoth - Hood) Play Episode 5

Han Solo Episode 7 - Play Episode 7

Young Han Solo - DLC Character

Young Lando - DLC Character

Lando Calrissian Episode IX

Lando Calrissian - (Episode V) Play Episode 5, (Jabba's Palace) Play A Plan to Save Han level of Episode 6, (Episode VI - General) Complete Episode 6

Maz Kanata

Ponda Baba

Qi'ra - DLC Character

Sidon Ithano

Tasu Leech

Tobias Beckett - DLC Character

Wandering Wookiee - Find him at hidden locations throughout the game

Bounty Hunters are capable and resourceful fighters usually wielding blasters. They can grapple to hard to reach places and open boxes and chests only they can access.

4-LOM

Aurra Sing

Bazine Netal

Boba Fett - DLC Character

Bossk

Carib Driss

Dengar

Greedo - Complete the Ma Klounkee Most Foul side mission in Mos Eisley

Greef Karga - DLC Character

IG-11 - DLC Character

IG-88 - Complete the Green Harvest side mission in Mos Eisley

Jango Fett

Leia Boushh Disguise - Start Episode 6

Rothgar Deng

The Mandalorian (and Baby Yoda) - DLC Character

Zam Wesell

Zuckuss - Complete the Mist Hunter Mystery side mission in Cloud City

Minions of the Empire and First Order are recognised by their uniform and not attacked by other Villain characters. They can also interact with special terminals to unlock secret routes, and use grenades to open locked boxes.

Ap'lek

Battle Droids - Play through Episode 1 for all 3 types

Captain Canady

Captain Peavey

Captain Phasma

Cardo

Commander Jir

DJ (First Order)

Emperor's Royal Guard - Complete the Raiders of the Great Temple mission in Great Temple

Empire Captain - Play Episode 4

FN-2199 - Defeat in boss battle in Episode 7

Finn (FN-2187) - Play through Episode 7, (No Helmet) Play through Episode 7

First Order Flametrooper

First Order Jet Trooper

First Order Officer - Play through Episode 7

First Order Officer Kijimi

First Order Snowtrooper

First Order Special Forces Fighter Pilot

First Order TIE Pilot - Complete the "Rebel Resistance" Side Mission in Jakku Space

General Grievous

General Hux

Han Solo Stormtrooper (with and without helmet) - Play Episode 4

Imperial Fleet Trooper

Imperial Gunnery Technician - Complete Rebel Trouble side mission in Dagobah Space

Kuruk

Luke Skywalker Stormtrooper (with and without helmet) - Play Episode 4

OOM-9

Pryde

Rose Tico (First Order)

Sandtrooper - (Commander, Sergeant) Play Episode 5

Scout Trooper - Complete Episode IV: A New Home side mission in Dragonsnake Bog

Sith Jet Trooper

Sith Trooper

Snowtrooper - Complete the Hoth and Bothered side mission in Ajan Kloss Space

Sovereign Protector

Stormtrooper - (Empire Commander and Empire Sergeant) Play Episode 4

Stormtrooper First Order - (Sergeant), (Driver), (Officer), (Heavy Assault), all Episode 7

TIE Fighter Pilot

Grand Moff Tarkin

Trudgen

Ushar

Vicrul

Anything the Jedi can do, the Dark Side can do eviler. They can also wield the Force to move objects and take on foes with a lightsaber.

Anakin Skywalker

Count Dooku

Darth Maul - Defeat in boss battle in Episode 1, (No Cape) Defeat in boss battle in Episode 1

Darth Vader - (Classic) Start the story mission following The Chewbacca Defence in Episode 6, (Holiday Special) Redeem code WROSHYR, (No Helmet) Complete Episode 6

Kylo Ren - Defeat in boss battle in Episode 7, (No Helmet) Defeat in boss battle in Episode 7

Palpatine

Rey (Sith)

Snoke

The Emperor - Redeem code SIDIOUS

Astromech Droids like R2-D2 and BB-8 can interact with special terminals to unlock routes and passageways, as well as grapple to hard to reach places.

BB-8 - Play through Episode 7

BB-9E

G8-R3 - Complete the Woola-man’s Best Friend side mission in Great Temple

K3-R1

R2-A6

R2-B1

R2-D2 - Play Episode 1 or Episode 4, (Swamp, and Waiter) Play Episode 5

R2-KT

R2-N3

R2-Q5 - Complete "Not the Sharpest Tool in the Box" Side Mission at Resistance HQ

R2-R9

R4-M9 - Complete the Sarlacc Snacc side mission in Jundland Wastes

R4-P17

R5-2JE

R5-D4

R5-M2 - Complete the Clipboard Conundrum side mission in Hoth Echo Base

Protocol Droids like C-3PO are experts in human-cyborg relations and can understand the myriad languages of the galaxy unlike any other. They interpret alien instructions for side quests and collect encrpyted passwords for you.

C-3PO - (Classic), Play Episode 4, (Red Arm) Complete Episode 7, (Circuitry) Play through Episode 1

E-3PO - Complete the TechSpan Your Mind side mission in Cloud City

H1-NT

K-3PO

ME-8D9

R-3PO

RA-7

TC-14

The Extra category is where all of the other characters who don't fit neatly into the others are placed and is mostly made up of non-fighting side characters who don't really have much else to do.