LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Characters List: How to unlock all 380 characters

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Characters List: How to unlock all 380 charactersEvery familar face from every den of scum and villainy in the galaxy.
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, hundreds of aliens, Jedi, droids and bounty hunters came together to create one of the most diverse and beloved casts sci-fi had ever seen.
This means unlocking all of the LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Characters is one of the first things you will want to do as you take on the Sith, Empire and First Order.
There are 380 characters in total to collect and some are easier to acquire than others.
Other than just being a ton of fun to play as all of your favourite characters like Chewbacca, Darth Maul, Poe Dameron, and even The Mandolorian and Baby Yoda, they have gameplay benefits as well.
All throughout your adventure you will find secrets, special objects and gizmos that only certain types of characters can interact with.
This might be a heavy block that needs a powerful Jedi or malevolent Sith to use the Force to move, an ancient artefact that only a bounty hunter knows how to open, or a password in an alien language that only a protocol droid can translate.
Building up a deep roster of iconic characters in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga is key to seeing everything there is to see across your adventure, since you can replay missions in Free Play with any hero or villain to grab anything you miss.
Here’s a list of every single playable character in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga, as well as how to unlock them.
We’ll continue to update this list as we find more.
How do you unlock LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Characters?
There are two main ways to unlock characters in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga:
- Play through story missions
- Complete Side Quests and Challenges
The majority of the main series cast and a lot of their alternate outfits will be unlocked as you progress through the various missions of all 9 episodes.
However, when it comes to the supporting cast, you might need to put a little more work in.
Around larger hub areas you will find characters with speech bubbles asking for your help with tracked side missions, complete the objective and you will get a new character to add to your roster.
Do this throughout the galaxy to finish the whole set!
LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Character Unlock ListJedi
Defenders of peace and justice in the galaxy, Jedi use the legendary lightsaber in battle and can manipulate objects using the Force.
- Aayla Secura
- Anakin Skywalker
- Barriss Offee
- Ben Solo
- Jocasta Nu
- Ki-Adi-Mundi
- Kit Fisto
- Leia (Training Flashback)
- Luke Skywalker - (Hoth, Episode V - No Jacket, Yoda Backpack, Episode V - Jedi) Play through Episode 5, (Episode VI, Jabba's Palace) Start Episode 6 (Endor) Play Endor the Line level of Episode 6
- Old Luke Skywalker
- Luminara Unduli
- Mace Windu
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Classic - DLC Character
- Obi-Wan Kenobi - (Episode 1) Start Episode 1, (No Cape) Defeat Darth Maul
- Old Ben Kenobi - (Tattooine and Tattooine Hood) Play through Episode 4
- Plo Koon
- Qui-Gon Jinn - (Cape) Start Episode 1, (Tatooine Disguise) Play through Episode 1, (No Cape) Defeat Darth Maul
- Rey - (Jedi) Complete Episode 7
- Shaak Ti
- Yaddle
- Yarael Proof
- Yoda
The well-meaning members of the Rebels and the Resistance have a variety of different skills at their disposal, but usually use blasters in battle.
- Admiral Ackbar
- Admiral Holdo - Play through Episode 5
- Aftab Ackbar
- Bail Organa
- Beaumont Kin
- Biggs Darklighter
- Boolio
- Boss Nass
- C'ai Threnalli
- Captain Antilles - Play through Episode 4
- Captain Panaka
- Captain Tarpals - Play through Episode 1
- Captain Typho
- Cara Dune - DLC Character
- Clone Troopers
- Phase 2 Clone Troopers
- Commander Cody
- Commander D'Acy
- Commander Gree
- Ello Asty
- Enfys Nest - DLC character
- Finn - (Poe Jacket) Play Episode 7
- Garven Dreis - Complete the Battle Above Yavin 4 side mission in Great Temple
- General Leia Organa
- General Rieekan - (Classic, and Hoth) Play Episode 5
- Grakchawwaa
- Gungan Warrior - Play through Episode 1
- Jannah
- Jar Jar Binks - Play Episode 1
- Jek Porkins
- Jess Pava - Play Episode 7
- Kaydel Connix
- Princess Leia - (Episode IV) Play Episode 4, (Episode V, Episode V - Hoth, and Cloud City) Play Episode 5, (Endor, and Endor - Hat) Play Endor the Line level of Episode 6, (Ewok Village) Start Battle of Endor story mission of Episode 6
- Luke Skywalker - (Episode IV and Rebel Pilot) Play Episode 4, (Ceremony) Complete Episode 4
- Mon Mothma - Complete the Run Run Runyip side mission in Great Temple
- Nien Nunb - Complete the A Run for Numb side mission in Hoth Space
- Padme Amidala - (Handmaiden) Play Episode 1, (Tatooine Disguise) Play Episode 1, (Battle for Naboo) Play Episode 1
- Poe Dameron - (Jacket) Play through Episode 7,
- Rebel Friend
- Ric Olie - Complete Episode 1
- Rose Tico
- Tallie Lintra
- Chief Tarfful
- Temmin Wexley
- Theron Nett - Complete Theron Lies the Problem side mission in Endor Space
- Wedge Antilles - Play Episode 4
- Wrobie Tyce
- Zev Senesca - Complete the Aquamarine Around the Gills side mission in Hoth Echo Base
Once you complete one of the early story missions in Episode 7, Scavengers can access a range of different tools to climb inaccessible areas, glide across large gaps, or blast holes in walls.
- Chief Chirpa
- Jawa - Complete the Battle Droid Royale side mission in Jundland Wastes
- Kuiil - DLC Character
- Logray
- Paploo
- Rey - (Episode 7) Play Episode 7, (With Vest) Play Episode 7, (Starkiller Base) Play Episode 7
- Teebo
- Teedo - Complete the Luggabeast of Burden side mission in Tuanul Village
- Tusken Raider
- Wicket - Complete The Chewbacca Defence level in Episode 6
Scoundrel characters always have a plan. They can spot opportunities in the environment no one else can and exploit them to their advantage.
- Bala-Tik
- Chewbacca - (Episode IV) Play Episode 4, (Episode VII) Play Episode 7
- Young Chewwy - DLC Character
- DJ
- Doctor Evazan
- Han Solo Original Trilogy (Episode IV) Play Episode 4, (Episode V, Hoth, Hoth - Hood) Play Episode 5
- Han Solo Episode 7 - Play Episode 7
- Young Han Solo - DLC Character
- Young Lando - DLC Character
- Lando Calrissian Episode IX
- Lando Calrissian - (Episode V) Play Episode 5, (Jabba's Palace) Play A Plan to Save Han level of Episode 6, (Episode VI - General) Complete Episode 6
- Maz Kanata
- Ponda Baba
- Qi'ra - DLC Character
- Sidon Ithano
- Tasu Leech
- Tobias Beckett - DLC Character
- Wandering Wookiee - Find him at hidden locations throughout the game
Bounty Hunters are capable and resourceful fighters usually wielding blasters. They can grapple to hard to reach places and open boxes and chests only they can access.
- 4-LOM
- Aurra Sing
- Bazine Netal
- Boba Fett - DLC Character
- Bossk
- Carib Driss
- Dengar
- Greedo - Complete the Ma Klounkee Most Foul side mission in Mos Eisley
- Greef Karga - DLC Character
- IG-11 - DLC Character
- IG-88 - Complete the Green Harvest side mission in Mos Eisley
- Jango Fett
- Leia Boushh Disguise - Start Episode 6
- Rothgar Deng
- The Mandalorian (and Baby Yoda) - DLC Character
- Zam Wesell
- Zuckuss - Complete the Mist Hunter Mystery side mission in Cloud City
Minions of the Empire and First Order are recognised by their uniform and not attacked by other Villain characters. They can also interact with special terminals to unlock secret routes, and use grenades to open locked boxes.
- Ap'lek
- Battle Droids - Play through Episode 1 for all 3 types
- Captain Canady
- Captain Peavey
- Captain Phasma
- Cardo
- Commander Jir
- DJ (First Order)
- Emperor's Royal Guard - Complete the Raiders of the Great Temple mission in Great Temple
- Empire Captain - Play Episode 4
- FN-2199 - Defeat in boss battle in Episode 7
- Finn (FN-2187) - Play through Episode 7, (No Helmet) Play through Episode 7
- First Order Flametrooper
- First Order Jet Trooper
- First Order Officer - Play through Episode 7
- First Order Officer Kijimi
- First Order Snowtrooper
- First Order Special Forces Fighter Pilot
- First Order TIE Pilot - Complete the "Rebel Resistance" Side Mission in Jakku Space
- General Grievous
- General Hux
- Han Solo Stormtrooper (with and without helmet) - Play Episode 4
- Imperial Fleet Trooper
- Imperial Gunnery Technician - Complete Rebel Trouble side mission in Dagobah Space
- Kuruk
- Luke Skywalker Stormtrooper (with and without helmet) - Play Episode 4
- OOM-9
- Pryde
- Rose Tico (First Order)
- Sandtrooper - (Commander, Sergeant) Play Episode 5
- Scout Trooper - Complete Episode IV: A New Home side mission in Dragonsnake Bog
- Sith Jet Trooper
- Sith Trooper
- Snowtrooper - Complete the Hoth and Bothered side mission in Ajan Kloss Space
- Sovereign Protector
- Stormtrooper - (Empire Commander and Empire Sergeant) Play Episode 4
- Stormtrooper First Order - (Sergeant), (Driver), (Officer), (Heavy Assault), all Episode 7
- TIE Fighter Pilot
- Grand Moff Tarkin
- Trudgen
- Ushar
- Vicrul
Anything the Jedi can do, the Dark Side can do eviler. They can also wield the Force to move objects and take on foes with a lightsaber.
- Anakin Skywalker
- Count Dooku
- Darth Maul - Defeat in boss battle in Episode 1, (No Cape) Defeat in boss battle in Episode 1
- Darth Vader - (Classic) Start the story mission following The Chewbacca Defence in Episode 6, (Holiday Special) Redeem code WROSHYR, (No Helmet) Complete Episode 6
- Kylo Ren - Defeat in boss battle in Episode 7, (No Helmet) Defeat in boss battle in Episode 7
- Palpatine
- Rey (Sith)
- Snoke
- The Emperor - Redeem code SIDIOUS
Astromech Droids like R2-D2 and BB-8 can interact with special terminals to unlock routes and passageways, as well as grapple to hard to reach places.
- BB-8 - Play through Episode 7
- BB-9E
- G8-R3 - Complete the Woola-man’s Best Friend side mission in Great Temple
- K3-R1
- R2-A6
- R2-B1
- R2-D2 - Play Episode 1 or Episode 4, (Swamp, and Waiter) Play Episode 5
- R2-KT
- R2-N3
- R2-Q5 - Complete "Not the Sharpest Tool in the Box" Side Mission at Resistance HQ
- R2-R9
- R4-M9 - Complete the Sarlacc Snacc side mission in Jundland Wastes
- R4-P17
- R5-2JE
- R5-D4
- R5-M2 - Complete the Clipboard Conundrum side mission in Hoth Echo Base
Protocol Droids like C-3PO are experts in human-cyborg relations and can understand the myriad languages of the galaxy unlike any other. They interpret alien instructions for side quests and collect encrpyted passwords for you.
- C-3PO - (Classic), Play Episode 4, (Red Arm) Complete Episode 7, (Circuitry) Play through Episode 1
- E-3PO - Complete the TechSpan Your Mind side mission in Cloud City
- H1-NT
- K-3PO
- ME-8D9
- R-3PO
- RA-7
- TC-14
The Extra category is where all of the other characters who don't fit neatly into the others are placed and is mostly made up of non-fighting side characters who don't really have much else to do.
- 2-1B
- 8D8
- AD-4M
- Alcida-Auka
- Child Anakin - (Podracer) Play through Episode 1, (Regular) Complete Episode 1, (Pilot) Play through Episode one
- Super Battle Droid
- Babu Frik
- Bib Fortuna - Play Episode 5
- Child Boba Fett
- Bobbajo
- D-0
- Dellso Prin
- Dexter Jettster
- Droideka - Defeat Darth Maul in Episode 1
- EV-9D9 Supervisor Droid - Complete the 9D9 Problems side mission in Jundland Wastes
- Figrin D'an - Complete the End of thew Road for Modal side mission in Mos Eisley
- Fode and Beed
- Gasgano - Complete Episode 1 Podrace
- Gonk Droid - (Holiday Special) Redeem code LIFEDAY
- Gonkatine
- Grebe-Korora
- Greeata Jendowanian
- Grummgar
- Han Solo in Carbonite - Play Episode 5
- IG-101 MagnaGuard Droid
- Imperial Probe Droid
- Jabba the Hutt
- Jango Fett (Clone)
- Jubnuk - Play Episode 5
- Klaud
- LC-24
- Lama Su
- Lobot
- Luke Skywalker (Old Ahch-To)
- Malakili
- Mama the Hutt
- Mas Amedda
- Master Codebreaker
- Mawhonic
- Max Rebo - Complete the Beats of Rage side mission in Jundland Wastes
- Mister Bones
- Mouse Droid
- Mustafarian
- Nambi Ghima
- Nute Gunray
- Ody Madrell
- Oola
- Pit Droid
- Poggle the Lesser
- Praetorian Guard
- Queen Amidala - Play through Episode 1
- Rancor - Complete Episode 5 and defeat Rancor as a boss
- Ratts Tyerell
- Ree-Yees
- Roger
- Rune Haako
- Salacious Crumb - Complete the Salacious B. Crummy at Jokes side mission in Jundland Wastes
- Sebulba
- Senate Guard
- Shmi
- Sith Acolyte
- Sith Probe Droid
- Sy Snootles
- Temiri Blagg
- Tion Medon
- Ubbla Mollbro
- Ugnaught - Complete the The Final Beldon side mission in Cloud City
- Unkar Plutt
- Wampa - Complete the Wampa Wander side mission in Hoth Echo Base
- Watto
- Weequay - Complete the Going, Going, Gonk! side mission in Jundland Wastelands
- Willrow Hood - Complete the I Spy Cream side mission in Cloud City