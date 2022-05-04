LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga celebrates Star Wars Day with two DLC packs

Two new DLC packs are now available for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The DLC comes in the form of two character packs, The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack includes Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand and Moff Gideon. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack comes with Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.

Developed by TT Games in collaboration with the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games team, and published by Warner Bros., the game features the largest roster of LEGO Star Wars characters to date with over 300 unlockable characters from across all nine films.

The Character Collection Pack (Season Pass) further expands the roster by including characters from beyond the three trilogies.

In addition to the characters released today, the pack includes previously released character packs The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Classic Characters, Trooper Pack, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. All seven packs are included together, or via standalone purchases.

Released on April 5, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has since set the record as the biggest LEGO game launch with 3.2 million sold with in two weeks of release.

It has also reviewed rather well and VG247's James Billcliffe said in his review the game is "funny, good-looking and easy enough that you won't need to Force your way through it."

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is availvle for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.