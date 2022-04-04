LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Codes: Full list of all Secret Unlockables

These LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Codes unlock secret treats for you to play with throughout your adventure across the galaxy.

Each code either unlocks a famous ship from the extended Star Wars series, a memorable side character, or one of many Christmas and holiday themed costumes. Despite being a little out of season, they're a lot of fun to play with and well worth adding to your growing collection.

Many of these codes have been available for quite a while, since they came bundled with physical LEGO Star Wars sets that were supposed to appear alongside the video game's original release date in 2020.

However, they all still work and can be used now the wait is finally over.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Codes

XV4WND9 - Admiral Holdo

- Admiral Holdo OKV7TLR - Dengar

- Dengar SIDIOUS - Emperor Palpatine

- Emperor Palpatine 3FCPPVX - Grand Moff Tarkin

- Grand Moff Tarkin WBFE4G O - Nute Gunray

O - Nute Gunray Z55T8CQ - Poggle the Lesser

- Poggle the Lesser GR2VBXF - Ratts Tyerell

- Ratts Tyerell C3PHOHO - C-3PO (Holiday Special)

- C-3PO (Holiday Special) WOOKIEE - Chewbacca (Holiday Special)

- Chewbacca (Holiday Special) WROSHYR - Darth Vader (Holiday Special)

- Darth Vader (Holiday Special) TIPYIPS - D-O (Holiday Special)

- D-O (Holiday Special) LIFEDAY - Gonk Droid (Holiday Special)

- Gonk Droid (Holiday Special) KORDOKU - Poe (Holiday Special)

- Poe (Holiday Special) ARVALA7 - Razor Crest (Mando's Ship from Season 1)

- Razor Crest (Mando's Ship from Season 1) SHUTTLE - Resistance I-TS Transport

How do you use LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga codes?

You can redeem your LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga codes in two ways:

From the pause menu

From the 'Extras' tab of your Holoviewer

In the pause menu, just go across to the 5th icon along and select it. This will take you to the input screen where you can enter your 7-digit codes to access the rewards.

Alternaltively, in-game from the Holoviewer, go to the 7th tab along, the last one on the right. Here there's an option to press a prompt to 'Enter Code' (Triangle on PlayStation).

This takes you to the same code input screen where you can go through the list above and claim all the rewards.

We'll update the list above with more as they become available.